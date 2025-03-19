News & Insights

Stocks

Wheat Kicking Off Midweek Trade Weaker

March 19, 2025 — 03:01 pm EDT

Written by Austin Schroeder for Barchart->

The wheat market is facing weakness across the three exchanges early on Wednesday trade. Wheat posted mixed action on Tuesday, with KC continuing to lead the way higher. Chicago SRW futures were 3 to 4 cents in the red at the close. Kansas City HRW contracts were fractionally to 2 cents higher on Tuesday. Preliminary open interest showed some short covering, down 2,914 contracts. MPLS spring wheat was steady to a penny lower in the front months. CME is planning to launch their spring wheat futures and options contracts on April 14 pending regulatory review.

President Trump spoke with Russian President Putin earlier on Tuesday discussing a possible ceasefire in Ukraine.

Commodity Bulletin: From crude oil to coffee, this FREE newsletter is for industry pros and rookies alike

 

Individual state Crop Progress reports from Monday showed KS winter wheat rated 48% gd/ex, down 2% vs. the week prior. Ratings in TX were steady at 28% gd/ex. The next week continues to look drier for much of the Southern Plains as the crop begins to exit dormancy. 

Japan is tendering for 122,456 MT of wheat from the US, Canada, and Australia, with 70,676 MT US specific. EU soft wheat export have totaled 14.92 MMT as of March 16 since the first of July, which is well behind the 22.92 MMT in the same period last year.

May 25 CBOT Wheat  closed at $5.65, down 3 1/2 cents, currently down 3 3/4 cents

Jul 25 CBOT Wheat  closed at $5.82, down 3 cents, currently down 4 1/4 cents

May 25 KCBT Wheat  closed at $6.06 1/4, up 3/4 cent, currently down 8 1/4 cents

Jul 25 KCBT Wheat  closed at $6.19, up 1 1/4 cents, currently down 7 cents

May 25 MGEX Wheat  closed at $6.14, down 1 cent, currently down 2 3/4 cents

Jul 25 MGEX Wheat  closed at $6.30 1/4, unch, currently down 3 1/2 cents

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

 

More news from Barchart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Barchart
With headquarters in the heart of Chicago's financial district, Barchart has been an industry-leader since 1995 when we launched Barchart.com as one of the first websites for commodities and futures market data. Since then, we have evolved into a global financial technology leader providing market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.