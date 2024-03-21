News & Insights

Wheat Ends Firmer on Thursday

March 21, 2024 — 07:40 pm EDT

Written by Alan Brugler for Barchart ->

Nearby wheat prices gave back all of their initial gains and flipped net red through Thursday’s midday. The afternoon action firmed the board back up, to finish the day 1 ¾ to 2 cents higher in Chicago, 1 ¼ to 2 ½ cents higher in KC, and fractionally to 1 ½ cents higher in Minneapolis. 

USDA’s FAS reported 176k MT of wheat was sold for export during the week that ended 3/14. Of that, old crop bookings were a net reduction of 109k MT, including a known 264k MT cancellation from China, while new crop bookings were 286k MT. The new crop sales were above estimates and brought the forward book to 803k MT, or 20% ahead of forward sales at the same time last year. Old crop commitments remain 3% ahead of last year’s pace with 18.4 MMT on the books. 

Japan booked 221k MT of wheat via a regular tender, with 113k MT U.S. specific.  

May 24 CBOT Wheat  closed at $5.46 3/4, up 1 3/4 cents,

Jul 24 CBOT Wheat  closed at $5.62, up 1 3/4 cents,

May 24 KCBT Wheat  closed at $5.81 3/4, up 1 1/4 cents,

Jul 24 KCBT Wheat  closed at $5.75 1/2, up 1 3/4 cents,

May 24 MGEX Wheat  closed at $6.56 1/2, up 1 1/2 cents,

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

