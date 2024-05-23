Wheat Closes Higher on Thursday

The wheat complex started off weaker on Thursday, but rounded out the day with strength. Chicago contracts were firm to 5 ¼ cents higher in the front months, with back 2025/2026 months down 2 to 6 cents. Kansas City futures posted stead to 11 ¼ cent higher trade, rallying later in the day. MPLS spring wheat was up 2 to 8 cents on the Thursday session.

All wheat export sales for the 23/24 MY were just 17,852 MT as there are just 2 weeks left in the MY. Sales for the 24/25 crop were on the low end of the estimates during the week of 5/16 at 224,860 MT. That was a 5-week low. The top buyer was Mexico of 129,300 MT, with 30,000 MT sold to Brazilian buyers.

International Grains Council data showed production for the world wheat number down 3 MMT to 795 MMT. Consumption was also cut by 2 MMT, with the ending stock projection up 1 MMT from last month at 260 MMT, but still a 6 MMT reduction from last year.

Jul 24 CBOT Wheat closed at $6.98, up 5 cents,

Sep 24 CBOT Wheat closed at $7.18, up 5 1/4 cents,

Jul 24 KCBT Wheat closed at $7.10 3/4, up 11 1/4 cents,

Sep 24 KCBT Wheat closed at $7.24 1/2, up 10 3/4 cents,

Jul 24 MGEX Wheat closed at $7.44, up 7 1/2 cents,

Sep 24 MGEX Wheat closed at $7.54 1/4, up 8 cents,

