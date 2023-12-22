Wheat Closed Mixed with SRW Further Reducing the Spread

Chicago wheat closed higher on Friday with front month gains of 2 ½ to 3 ¾ cents. The Har wheat futures were fractionally weaker in Minneapolis and ¾ to 3 ¾ cents weaker in KC. That left the SRW contract with a net weekly loss of 13 cents, compared to the 19 ¾ cent loss for HRW.

Export Sales data showed 322,702 MT of wheat was sold during the week that ended 12/14. Total wheat commitments sit at 14.53 MMT (546 mbu), which is 2.9% ahead of last year’s pace and 75% of the WASDE full year forecast. By class, HRW commitments sit at 64% of their forecasted export total, SRW @ 89%, HRS @ 77%, white @ 71%, and the 13.3 mbu of durum commitments are 53% of the 25 mbu forecast.

Pakistan issued an international tender for 110k MT. Thailand is tendering for 193k MT of feed wheat.

Mar 24 CBOT Wheat closed at $6.16 1/4, up 3 3/4 cents,

May 24 CBOT Wheat closed at $6.27 1/2, up 3 1/2 cents,

Mar 24 KCBT Wheat closed at $6.23, down 3 3/4 cents,

Mar 24 MGEX Wheat closed at $7.14 1/4, down 0 cent,

