Wheat Closed Mixed on Weaker Corn/Bean Day

The KC wheat market ended the session with fractional to 1 ½ cent losses, but SRW and HRS futures ended the day in the black. The Chicago market closed up by as much as 6 ¼ cents with March 14 ½ cents off the day’s low. MGE futures ended the day 3 to 3 ¾ cents higher, though March HRS stayed under the $7 mark.

USDA’s weekly Export Sales report had 322k MT of wheat bookings for the week that ended 1/25. That was a 29% decrease from the week prior, but came in as expected. Wheat commitments were up to 620.04 mbu, which remains 4.4% ahead of last year’s pace – though shipments trail by 9.6%. New crop bookings were marked as 15.5k MT for the week, also within the range of estimates.

The Buenos Aires Grains Exchange reported Argentina’s 23/24 wheat harvest finished with 15.1 MMT. That was 3 MMT below the forecasts at the start of the season but was a 24% recovery from the 22/23 drought afflicted crop.

USDA’s Ag Attache raised the projected 23/24 wheat export to 17.7 MMT for Ukraine. That’s a 3% increase from 22/23 and stands 26% above the January WAOB figure - citing a large export program for the month of December and increased export capacity via both the Danube river and via Romanian ports.

Mar 24 CBOT Wheat closed at $6.01 1/2, up 6 1/4 cents,

May 24 CBOT Wheat closed at $6.09 1/2, up 4 1/4 cents,

Mar 24 KCBT Wheat closed at $6.20 3/4, down 1 1/4 cents,

Mar 24 MGEX Wheat closed at $6.96, up 3 3/4 cents,

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

