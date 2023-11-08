News & Insights

Wheat Bouncing into Wednesday

November 08, 2023 — 08:29 am EST

After the Turnaround Tuesday set the board back to the red, futures are looking to start the midweek session with 5 to 8 cent gains across the domestic market. Morning quotes are 7 to 8 ¾ cents higher for SRW, 6 to 9 cents higher for HRW, and 2 to 6 ¼ cents stronger for HRS. 

KC futures led the way lower on Tuesday with 2% losses across the front months. SRW closed 5 to 7 cents weaker on the day. Chicago traded at the highest price since October 27, but couldn’t sustain it in the face of poor export sales and “better than last year” initial crop condition ratings. Spring wheat prices fell by 4 to 6 ½ cents on the day. 

Front month Oats Futures Prices  were 3.7% to 4.4% lower on the day. AM quotes are off their overnight lows, but another ¾ of a cent to 2 cents lower. May ’24 is down by 15c on thin OI. 

The monthly Census data showed 1.851 MMT of wheat was shipped during September. That was a 27% increase for the month, but down by 1.2 MMT from Sep ’22. 

Russian exports appear to have slowed vs. the previous week, while FOB price quotes appear to have been $2/MT higher. 

 

Dec 23 CBOT Wheat  closed at $5.70 1/4, down 5 1/2 cents, currently up 8 1/2 cents

Mar 24 CBOT Wheat  closed at $5.96, down 6 1/2 cents, currently up 7 3/4 cents

Cash SRW Wheat  was $4.89 1/2, down 5 1/4 cents,

Dec 23 KCBT Wheat  closed at $6.32 1/2, down 13 1/4 cents, currently up 8 1/2 cents

Cash HRW Wheat  was $5.64 1/1, down 12 7/8 cents,

Dec 23 MGEX Wheat  closed at $7.24 1/4, down 4 1/2 cents, currently up 5 3/4 cents

