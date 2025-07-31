Stocks

Wheat Back to Mixed Trade at Midday

July 31, 2025 — 07:47 am EDT

Written by Austin Schroeder for Barchart

The wheat complex is mixed on Wednesday with HRW holding up. Chicago SRW futures are 4 to 5 cents in the red. KC contracts are up 2 to 4 cents so far on the day. MPLS spring wheat is fractionally lower in the front months.

The Bangladesh government has approved an initial purchase of 220,000 MT of US wheat in order to help ease some trade tensions. On Wednesday morning, President Trump posted that tariffs on India will rise to 25% on August 1, citing the trade deficit and their buying of Russian crude oil.

Sovecon estimate the Russian wheat export total for 2025/26 at 43.3 MMT, up from the 38.3 MMT previous estimate. 

Sep 25 CBOT Wheat  is at $5.25 1/4, down 4 1/2 cents,

Dec 25 CBOT Wheat  is at $5.45 1/4, down 4 3/4 cents,

Sep 25 KCBT Wheat  is at $5.22 1/4, up 3 3/4 cents,

Dec 25 KCBT Wheat  is at $5.42, up 2 1/2 cents,

Sep 25 MGEX Wheat  is at $5.77, down 1/2 cent,

Dec 25 MGEX Wheat  is at $5.99 3/4, down 1/4 cent,

