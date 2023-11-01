WHD Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Cactus Inc (Symbol: WHD) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $45.87, changing hands as low as $45.58 per share. Cactus Inc shares are currently trading off about 2.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of WHD shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, WHD's low point in its 52 week range is $31.365 per share, with $58.30 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $45.92.
Also see: Top Stocks Held By Barry Rosenstein
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding OLED
LKFN Historical Stock Prices
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.