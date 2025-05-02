What's Next: Twist Bioscience's Earnings Preview

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Monday, 2025-05-05. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Twist Bioscience will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.57.

The announcement from Twist Bioscience is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Earnings History Snapshot

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.10, leading to a 1.38% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Twist Bioscience's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate -0.63 -0.69 -0.77 -0.81 EPS Actual -0.53 -0.59 -0.70 -0.79 Price Change % -1.0% -0.0% -19.0% 28.999999999999996%

Stock Performance

Shares of Twist Bioscience were trading at $37.71 as of May 01. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 12.16%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

Analyst Insights on Twist Bioscience

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Twist Bioscience.

A total of 4 analyst ratings have been received for Twist Bioscience, with the consensus rating being Outperform. The average one-year price target stands at $50.25, suggesting a potential 33.25% upside.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings Among Peers

In this analysis, we delve into the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Veracyte, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and Recursion Pharmaceuticals, three key industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Veracyte, with an average 1-year price target of $45.33, suggesting a potential 20.21% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, with an average 1-year price target of $25.0, suggesting a potential 33.7% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Recursion Pharmaceuticals, with an average 1-year price target of $9.0, suggesting a potential 76.13% downside.

Insights: Peer Analysis

The peer analysis summary presents essential metrics for Veracyte, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and Recursion Pharmaceuticals, unveiling their respective standings within the industry and providing valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Twist Bioscience Outperform 24.08% $42.84M -6.80% Veracyte Buy 20.81% $78.75M 0.43% ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Buy 12.36% $237.80M 21.95% Recursion Pharmaceuticals Buy -57.54% $-8.28M -22.95%

Key Takeaway:

Twist Bioscience ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit, while it is at the top for Return on Equity. Overall, Twist Bioscience's performance is mixed compared to its peers.

Delving into Twist Bioscience's Background

Twist Bioscience Corp is a synthetic biology company. It develops a disruptive DNA synthesis platform to industrialize the engineering of biology. The company's DNA synthesis platform utilizes a proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process that synthesizes DNA on silicon instead of on traditional well-plastic plates to enable the production of high-quality synthetic DNA faster and affordable as well as overcomes inefficiencies and powers cost-effective, rapid high-throughput synthesis, enabling researchers to realize opportunities ahead rapidly. Geographically, it derives a majority of its revenue from the United States.

Understanding the Numbers: Twist Bioscience's Finances

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Twist Bioscience showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 24.08% as of 31 December, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Twist Bioscience's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of -35.61%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Twist Bioscience's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -6.8%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Twist Bioscience's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -5.17%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Twist Bioscience's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.18, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

To track all earnings releases for Twist Bioscience visit their earnings calendar on our site.

