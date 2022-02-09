What's Next for Nvidia After a Failed Acquisition?

Today's video focuses on Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) and an update on its Arm acquisition that has received numerous pushbacks from regulatory committees. With a strong balance sheet, Nvidia may seek out other acquisition targets. Here are some highlights from the video.

On Feb. 8, Nvidia and SoftBank Group (OTC:SFTB.Y) announced the joint agreement to terminate the Arm acquisition due to numerous regulatory challenges. SoftBank Group also stated that it is seeking to bring Arm public in 2023. Nvidia has a healthy balance sheet and provides solutions in numerous markets with multiple options for future acquisition targets. Some of those targets could improve Nvidia's solutions in artificial intelligence, autonomous driving, cybersecurity, or even its infrastructure hardware for data centers. The management team could paint a better picture of any future acquisition plans Nvidia is expected to pursue while it reports its fourth-quarter earnings on Feb. 16.

Click the video below for my full thoughts and analysis.

*Stock prices used were the pre-market prices of Feb. 8, 2022. The video was published on Feb. 8, 2022.



10 stocks we like better than Nvidia

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.* They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Nvidia wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys. See the 10 stocks *Stock Advisor returns as of January 20, 2022



Jose Najarro owns Nvidia. The Motley Fool owns and recommends Nvidia and SoftBank Group Corp. The Motley Fool recommends Softbank Group. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Jose is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through his link, he will earn some extra money that supports his channel. His opinions remain his own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.