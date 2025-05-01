What's Next: AdvanSix's Earnings Preview

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Friday, 2025-05-02. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that AdvanSix will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.82.

Anticipation surrounds AdvanSix's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Earnings History Snapshot

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.46, leading to a 0.0% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at AdvanSix's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate -0.37 0.65 1.19 -0.54 EPS Actual 0.09 0.88 1.55 -0.56 Price Change % 2.0% 2.0% 2.0% -14.000000000000002%

Performance of AdvanSix Shares

Shares of AdvanSix were trading at $21.42 as of April 30. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 3.75%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Insights on AdvanSix

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on AdvanSix.

With 2 analyst ratings, AdvanSix has a consensus rating of Neutral. The average one-year price target is $30.5, indicating a potential 42.39% upside.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings Among Peers

The below comparison of the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Koppers Hldgs, Orion and Tronox Holdings, three prominent players in the industry, gives insights for their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Koppers Hldgs, with an average 1-year price target of $64.0, suggesting a potential 198.79% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Orion, with an average 1-year price target of $17.33, suggesting a potential 19.09% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Tronox Holdings, with an average 1-year price target of $11.58, suggesting a potential 45.94% downside.

Peer Metrics Summary

In the peer analysis summary, key metrics for Koppers Hldgs, Orion and Tronox Holdings are highlighted, providing an understanding of their respective standings within the industry and offering insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity AdvanSix Neutral -13.91% $11.30M 0.05% Koppers Hldgs Outperform -7.05% $83.60M -2.00% Orion Buy -7.26% $89.30M 3.62% Tronox Holdings Buy -1.46% $117M -1.63%

Key Takeaway:

AdvanSix is positioned at the bottom for Revenue Growth among its peers. It ranks at the bottom for Gross Profit as well. However, it is in the middle for Return on Equity.

Get to Know AdvanSix Better

AdvanSix Inc. is a diversified chemistry company playing a critical role in globally supply chains, innovating and delivering essential products for customers in a wide variety of end markets and applications that touch people's lives, such as building and construction, fertilizers, agrochemicals, plastics, solvents, packaging, paints, coatings, adhesives and electronics. The company key products includes: Nylon, Caprolactam, Plant Nutrients, and Chemical Intermediates The majority of sales is from Plant Nutrients products.

Financial Insights: AdvanSix

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, AdvanSix faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -13.91% in revenue growth as of 31 December, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Materials sector.

Net Margin: AdvanSix's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 0.11%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): AdvanSix's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 0.05% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): AdvanSix's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.02%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: AdvanSix's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.45, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

