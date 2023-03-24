What's in Google's Secret VC Arm

Did you know Alphabet's (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google is one of the most successful VC investors in the world? The company has invested in some of the best-known start-ups, and its late-stage fund has an incredible track record. Travis Hoium covers what CapitalG is and where it's investing money in this video.

Suzanne Frey, an executive at Alphabet, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Travis Hoium has positions in Airbnb, Alphabet, Cloudflare, and Snap. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Airbnb, Alphabet, Cloudflare, and CrowdStrike. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Travis Hoium is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

