What's Going On With NVIDIA and OpenAI?

The AI frenzy continues to dominate headlines, with poster-child NVIDIA NVDA at the forefront yet again.

But why?

NVIDIA unveiled a strategic partnership to deploy at least 10 gigawatts of NVIDIA systems for OpenAI’s next-generation AI infrastructure to train and run its next generation of models.

And to support the deployment, NVIDIA intends to invest up to $100 billion in OpenAI as the new NVIDIA systems are deployed. The announcement was strong enough to send NVDA shares to a fresh all-time high in yesterday’s session, with its YTD gains now eclipsing +30%.

Below is a chart illustrating NVDA’s YTD performance, with the S&P 500 blended in as a benchmark.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

But what other companies has NVIDIA announced collaborations with in 2025? Let’s take a closer look at a few deals.

Other Deals

NVIDIA’s deal with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) earlier in 2025 is further proof that everybody wants their hands on its GPUs. More specifically, HUMAIN, a subsidiary of Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund focused on AI, announced in May a major investment to build AI factories in KSA with a projected capacity of up to 500 megawatts. These will be powered by several hundred thousand of NVIDIA’s most advanced GPUs over the next five years.

NVIDIA also unveiled a partnership with Novo Nordisk NVO earlier in 2025 to create customized AI models and agents that Novo Nordisk can utilize for early research and clinical development, as well as to apply advanced simulation and physical AI technologies. Novo Nordisk shares have largely been out of favor in 2025, down nearly 30%.

And just last week, NVIDIA and Intel INTC announced a collaboration to jointly develop multiple generations of custom data center and PC products that accelerate applications and workloads across hyperscale, enterprise, and consumer markets. NVIDIA is planning to invest $5 billion in Intel’s common stock at a purchase price of $23.28 per share. Intel’s share performance in 2025 has so far been stellar, up nearly 50%.

Bottom Line

NVIDIA’s NVDA Data Center growth has been the driving force behind its positivity over recent years, which has been supported by unrelenting demand stemming from the AI frenzy.

Below is a chart illustrating the company’s Data Center sales on a quarterly basis.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

And the company keeps announcing lucrative deals with companies, a list that includes OpenAI, Novo Nordisk NVO, Intel INTC, and many more.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

