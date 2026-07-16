What Will it Take for Ouster to Reach Breakeven EBITDA?

Ouster, Inc.’s OUST most important financial milestone is to reach EBITDA breakeven, and the company's roadmap suggests that no single metric will determine when it gets there. Instead, profitability depends on a combination of sustained revenue growth, healthy gross margins and disciplined operating expenses.



Revenue growth is expected to remain the primary driver. Ouster continues to target annual revenue growth of 30% to 50%, supported by product innovation and expanding adoption across its sensing and perception portfolio. Even excluding the contribution from the Stereolabs acquisition, the company delivered 44% year-over-year revenue growth, demonstrating that the underlying business continues to scale at a strong pace.



However, higher revenues alone are unlikely to deliver EBITDA breakeven. The company also aims to maintain GAAP gross margins in the 35% to 40% range, allowing more of every incremental revenue dollar to contribute toward covering fixed costs. At the same time, operating expenses are expected to increase by only 5% to 8% from 2025 levels, despite investments in innovation and the integration of Stereolabs. This operating discipline is designed to create meaningful leverage as revenues continue to expand.



Taken together, these factors point to a gradual but improving EBITDA profile. If Ouster continues delivering strong revenue growth while maintaining margin performance and keeping operating expense growth under control, the company expects to begin reaching EBITDA profitability milestones during 2027. Continued innovation serves as the catalyst that supports each of these financial objectives and strengthens the path toward breakeven. OUST carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) at present.



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Competitors' Efforts to Improve Their Respective Performance

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. INVZ reported a first-quarter gross margin of approximately negative 22%, impacted by revenue mix and lower fixed-cost absorption. Innoviz expects margins to improve as production volumes ramp up later this year. Innoviz’s NREs accounted for about 70% of 2025 revenues, and the company expects LiDAR revenues and gross margins to rise as programs reach SOP and new wins expand.



indie Semiconductor, Inc. INDI reported first-quarter revenues of $55.5 million, up about 3% year over year, with core business revenues of $34.1 million growing more than 20% sequentially. indie reduced its non-GAAP operating loss to $11.1 million from $15.1 million a year ago while keeping operating expenses in line with guidance. indie expects second-quarter operating expenses of about $38 million and believes its balance sheet and Wuxi sale proceeds will support its path to profitable growth through 2026.

OUST’s Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

Ouster has outperformed the Zacks Electronics - Semiconductor industry year to date. OUST has gained 75.4% against the industry decline of 14.1%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation perspective, Ouster appears overvalued. Going by its price/sales ratio, the company is trading at a forward sales multiple of 8.91, higher than the industry’s 3.97.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 and 2027 loss per share has widened by 2 cents each in the past 60 days.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Ouster, Inc. (OUST) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (INVZ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

indie Semiconductor, Inc. (INDI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.