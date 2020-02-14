What We Can Learn From the Oscars

In theÂ DigestÂ this week, weâve been featuring Eric Fryâs research on what will likely be the biggest influence on American society, and your own wealth, over this next decade â the Technochasm.

This is the name Eric has given to describe the growing wealth gap between the âhavesâ and âhave notsâ thatâs being fueled by wealth generated from technology.

Yesterday, I got a peek at Ericâs latest issue ofÂ Smart Money, which went out earlier today (you canÂ Â to sign up for free forÂ Smart Money). Itâs an interesting piece that ties in the Oscarâs âBest Pictureâ winner with the Technochasm. I found it timely, and wanted to run it here in theÂ DigestÂ given our âFry takeover week.â Fortunately, Eric agreed.

So, today, weâre going to turn it over to Eric. Youâre going to see how the Technochasm is occurring globally, being reflected in our arts, and why itâs only going to continue from here.

Enjoy,

Jeff Remsburg

2019âs Best Picture Could Hold the Key to 2020âs Biggest Profits

By Eric Fry

If you havenât already, I hope you get a chance to seeÂ Parasite.

Thatâs the South Korean thriller that this past Sunday won the Academy Award for Best Picture and three other Oscars.

Itâs my second-favorite film of the year â afterÂ Jojo Rabbit.

Its plot runs like clockwork.

Itâs got thrills, scares, action, and violence â all the good stuff.

The actors really dig into their roles and provide a lot of humor in an otherwise serious story.

You get to see a lot of Seoul, a world-class city most of us will likely never get a chance to visit.

And itâs got one of the most incredible you-didnât-see-that-coming twists Iâve ever seen.

Seriously, if you can handle subtitles, you should checkÂ ParasiteÂ out.

Also, it delivers an incredibly timely message about the biggest crisis facing the world today â¦

A Mansion on a Hill â¦ and an Apartment Underground

InÂ Parasite, the Park family live in a beautiful hillside home in an upscale suburb.

There they are pampered by numerous staff members. Itâs a life many of us would covet.

The Kim family, on the other hand, live in an overcrowded underground apartment.

From their hovel, they scrounge up low-paying âgig economyâ jobs in order to survive another day of lower-middle-class life. Not much to envy there.

As the movie progresses, the Kims con their way into the Parksâ home and get hired on as tutors, maids, and other servants.

Events â¦Â escalateÂ from there. While describing the plot further would spoil things, itâs safe to say that Bong Joon-ho,Â ParasiteâsÂ director and cowriter, is delivering a message about the tension between rich and poor.

AboutÂ wealth inequality.

In South Korea, the top 1% account for 12.2% of all income.

That may sound unfair, but itâs not bad in the global scheme of things.

In the United States, the top 1% make up about 20% of all income â¦ and in Brazil, the richest of the rich hold 28% of the income.

And these numbers refer only to income. If we look at net worth, the gap between the rich and poor becomes truly breathtaking, as the chart below shows.

Here in the U.S., the top 1% controls more than 60% of the countryâs total household wealth.

That wealth gap has grown significantly over the past few decades â and is as big as itâs been since the Great Depression.

Now, Iâve got nothing against the rich getting richer â¦ and I definitely wantÂ youÂ to get richer.

Thatâs why Iâm in this business.

But I do believe many of us have fallen too far behind â that the wealth gap has reached unhealthy levels â¦ that thereâs too little opportunity for most folks to move up the ladder, no less get rich.

How did this happen? Why have the rich done so well â¦ while so many others are struggling?

Well â¦ one scene inÂ ParasiteÂ in particular (donât worry, it comes early) illuminates the problem perfectly.

Wi-Fi as a Metaphor

The Kim son and daughter hunt through their tiny apartment for a Wi-Fi signal they can piggyback so they can order a pizza. You get the feeling theyâve played this âgameâ before.

They eventually find a signal by crouching in a squalid bathroom corner.

The father toasts his kidsâ success â âto this bounteous Wi-Fi!â

Heâs being sarcastic, of course â¦ but in a way, heâs right.

The internet, Wi-Fi, and dozens of other technologies have been âbounteousâ for the companies behind all those innovations.

But, asÂ ParasiteÂ goes to great lengths to demonstrate, all that wealth has left so many good people behind.

Hereâs why â¦

Thanks to the acceleration of these technological advances, companies can operate with far fewer employees than they used to â¦ yet they can generate even more revenue and profits.

Just consider:Â Hilton Hotels Corp. (HLT)Â employs about 170,000 people who helped generate about $9 billion in revenue last year. Thatâs about $53,000 per employee.

But â¦ tech upstart Airbnb Inc. generates 40 times more money per employee than Hilton! Soon, Airbnb will be making more money than Hilton Hotels â¦ but with a 98% reduction in labor.

In short: The best new companies of today simply donât need many people compared to companies from a decade or two ago â so while the pay for many employees is soaring, the number of great jobs is decreasing.

The result: The bottom 20% of U.S. households have aÂ negative net worth. Their average net worth is negative $8,900.

Thatâs why I call this wealth gap the âTechnochasm.â

Ultimately,Â ParasiteÂ offers no solutions to this crisis.

It canât.

There are none.

Thereâs nothing Washington â¦ or Hollywood â¦ or you or I can do about it.

In fact, I have little confidence that our politicians will evenÂ tryÂ to create a solution.

But there is a way to make sure you and your portfolio are on the right side of the Technochasm.

There is a way to keep you and your family safe from its wreckage.

And it starts right here, right now, withÂ you.

To make 1,000%+ gains today, you must learn how to take advantage of how rapidly advancing technology is transforming our society.

Thatâs why my team and I recently traveled to the most expensive ZIP code in America to film aÂ Â about the Technochasm â¦ and about how investors can keep from falling further into it.

Remarkably, while there, we suffered our own personal wealth gap âmetaphor.â

While having dinner in one of the nationâs most expensive neighborhoods, someone smashed the windows of our SUV and stole thousands of dollarsâ worth of video equipment on a busy, well-lit street.

âItâs happening all the time now,â the responding police officer told us. âThereâs a break-in boom here in Silicon Valley.â

Truly incredible.

Now, within ourÂ , Iâve included not only all my research on the Technochasm â¦ but also my plan for making sure investors donât fall further behind.

Itâs a blueprint that could result in myÂ

Regards,

Eric Fry

