What This Rogers Corp Insider Transaction Means With EPS Up 178%

Key Points

The transaction involved 8,918 shares, representing a total value of approximately about $1.2 million as of the July 12 transaction date.

The disposition reduced the executive's total direct equity holdings by 19%.

The transaction was non-discretionary, executed solely to satisfy tax withholding obligations triggered by the vesting of time-based restricted stock units.

10 stocks we like better than Rogers ›

Omar El-Haj Ali, president & CEO of Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG), disposed of 8,918 shares of common stock on July 12, 2026, at $137.52 per share for tax withholding purposes, according to an SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Transaction value ~$1.2 million Shares sold (direct) 8,918 Post-transaction shares (directly held) 37,502 Post-transaction value ~$5.16 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average sale price ($137.52).

Key questions

What was the primary driver of this equity disposition? The sale was a non-discretionary transaction carried out to cover mandatory tax liabilities associated with the vesting of restricted stock units; it was not a market-driven trade based on the CEO's assessment of company performance.

The sale was a non-discretionary transaction carried out to cover mandatory tax liabilities associated with the vesting of restricted stock units; it was not a market-driven trade based on the CEO's assessment of company performance. What is the executive's remaining direct equity exposure? Following the settlement of tax obligations, Omar El-Haj Ali maintains a direct ownership position of 37,502 shares, which holds a market value of approximately $5.16 million based on the July 10, 2026 market close of $137.52.

Following the settlement of tax obligations, Omar El-Haj Ali maintains a direct ownership position of 37,502 shares, which holds a market value of approximately $5.16 million based on the July 10, 2026 market close of $137.52. How does the company's financial scale compare to this transaction? Rogers Corporation operates with a market capitalization of $2.5 billion and reported trailing twelve-month revenue of $820.8 million, making this $1.2 million tax-related disposition minimal in the context of the firm's total capital structure.

Company Overview

Metric Value Share Price (as of market close 2026-07-10) $137.52 Market Capitalization $2.5 billion Revenue (TTM) $820.8 million Net Income (TTM) -$55.9 million

Company Snapshot

Rogers Corporation manufactures and supplies advanced materials and components across three primary divisions: Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES), which produces circuit materials and ceramic substrate materials; Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS); and other specialized product lines that serve diverse industrial applications.

The company generates revenue through the engineering, production, and sale of high-performance materials and components, leveraging proprietary technology and manufacturing expertise to serve customers requiring specialized solutions in electronics and industrial markets.

Rogers Corporation serves a diverse customer base across telecommunications, automotive, aerospace, defense, and industrial sectors, targeting original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and system integrators that require advanced materials for mission-critical applications.

Rogers Corporation is a global advanced materials and components manufacturer. The company leverages over 190 years of operational history and specialized engineering capabilities to maintain competitive positioning in high-performance materials markets. With 3,200 employees and headquarters in Chandler, Arizona, Rogers serves mission-critical applications in electronics, automotive, and industrial sectors where material performance and reliability are paramount.

What this transaction means for investors

Rogers withheld these shares to cover the taxes due when El-Haj Ali's restricted stock vested, an automatic step that happens at settlement. The recently named CEO (as of May) didn't choose to sell, and he still holds 37,502 shares worth about $5.2 million. There's no sentiment to read into it.



With that cleared, it’s important to note that Rogers is a turnaround gaining traction — but not without volatility. Shares are up over 100% this past year, but they’ve slipped about 18% since late June. Operationally, first-quarter sales rose 5% to $201 million, but the real story is profitability: adjusted earnings jumped 178% to $0.75 per share and adjusted EBITDA margin expanded 580 basis points to 16% as cost cuts took hold. Management flagged design wins in EV batteries and automotive radar that should convert to revenue later this year. Rogers still isn’t consistently profitable, but it did post income of $4.5 million in the first quarter. The next big catalyst is on July 28, when the firm will report second-quarter earnings.

Should you buy stock in Rogers right now?

Before you buy stock in Rogers, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Rogers wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $398,160!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,249,202!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 918% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 209% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of July 14, 2026.

Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.