What Lies Ahead for Gold & Commodity ETFs

(1:15) - Breaking Down The Inflation Reports: Have We Peaked?

(6:00) - Where Will Oil Prices Go In The Coming Months?

(11:45) - What Impact Has Inflation Had On Food?

(16:05) - Is Gold Still A Good Hedge Against Inflation?

(22:00) - Should You Own Commodities In Your Portfolio?

(26:20) - GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF: COMB

(29:10) - GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF: HIPS

(34:50) - Will Single Stock ETPs Be Popular In The U.S.?

Podcast@Zacks.com

In this episode of ETF Spotlight, I speak with William Rhind, CEO at GraniteShares, about inflation, commodities, dividend funds and single stock ETFs.

Commodities were very hot earlier this year, thanks mainly to inflation concerns. Investors have become cautious on the asset class lately as their worries have shifted from inflation to economic growth slowdown.

The GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K1 ETF COMB is down significantly from its record high in June but still up about 18% year-to-date. The actively managed fund holds futures contracts on popular commodities like energy, grains, precious metals. Have we seen the peak in energy and food prices?

Gold is almost unchanged this year, significantly outperforming stocks and bonds. While gold also acts as an inflation hedge, it usually moves inversely to the US dollar. Further, rising rates dim the appeal of gold as it yields no income. The GraniteShares Gold Trust BAR is a physically backed gold ETF.

Dividend and high-income strategies are very popular with investors this year. The GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF HIPS provides exposure to highest yielding securities across alternative income categories like MLPs, REITs, BDCs and Closed-end funds.

GraniteShares Europe offers 77 single-stock ETPs that provide leveraged long and short daily exposure to popular stocks including Alphabet GOOGL, Tesla TSLA , NVIDIA NVDA. The firm is expected to launch some single-stock products in the US soon.

Tune in to the podcast to learn more.

Make sure to be on the lookout for the next edition of ETF Spotlight! If you have any comments or questions, please email podcast@zacks.com.



Want key ETF info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing ETFs, each week.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.