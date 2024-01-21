What Happened to Tesla Stock This Week?

It has been a hectic week for Tesla. In this week's video, I cover need-to-know news items related to Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) during the week of Jan. 15. Today's video will focus on Tesla's sales numbers in China, the United States, and Europe, more price cuts, some questions for the upcomingearnings call and a technical analysis of Tesla stock.

You can find last week's summary here.

*Stock prices used were from the trading day of Jan. 17, 2024. The video was published on Jan. 19, 2024.

Where to invest $1,000 right now

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for two decades, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has more than tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Tesla made the list -- but there are 9 other stocks you may be overlooking.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of January 16, 2024

Neil Rozenbaum has positions in Tesla. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Tesla and Volkswagen Ag. The Motley Fool recommends Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and General Motors and recommends the following options: long January 2025 $25 calls on General Motors. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Neil is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through his link, he will earn some extra money that supports his channel. His opinions remain his own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.