What to Expect From Walmart's Q1 2026 Earnings Report

April 29, 2025 — 02:21 pm EDT

Written by Neha Panjwani for Barchart->

Bentonville, Arkansas-based Walmart Inc. (WMT) operates discount stores, supercenters, and neighborhood markets. With a market cap of $666.9 billion, the company offers merchandise such as apparel, housewares, small appliances, electronics, musical instruments, books, home improvement, shoes, jewelry, toddler, games, household essentials, pets, pharmaceutical products, party supplies, and automotive tools. The retail giant is expected to announce its fiscal first-quarter earnings for 2026 before the market opens on Thursday, May 15.

Ahead of the event, analysts expect WMT to report a profit of $0.58 per share on a diluted basis, down 3.3% from $0.60 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has consistently surpassed Wall Street’s EPS estimates in its last four quarterly reports. 

For the full year, analysts expect WMT to report EPS of $2.60, up 3.6% from $2.51 in fiscal 2025. Its EPS is expected to rise 11.2% year over year to $2.89 in fiscal 2027. 

WMT stock has outperformed the S&P 500’s ($SPX8.4% gains over the past 52 weeks, with shares up 58.3% during this period. Similarly, it outperformed the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLP6.6% gains over the same time frame.

Walmart's success can be attributed to its focus on digital channels and supply chain innovations. Expansions like Walmart Connect for digital advertising, acquisitions like Vizio, and investments in digital transformation show the company's commitment to diversifying revenue streams and enhancing customer engagement. These strategic shifts have led to positive growth in digital commerce and operating income, demonstrating Walmart's dominance in the market. Overall, Walmart's quarter was strong, driven by its omnichannel growth and technological advancements.

On Feb. 20, WMT shares closed down more than 6% after reporting its Q4 results. Its adjusted EPS of $0.66 surpassed the analysts' estimate of $0.65. The company’s revenue was $180.6 billion, slightly above the predicted $180.2 billion.

Analysts’ consensus opinion on WMT stock is bullish, with a “Strong Buy” rating overall. Out of 39 analysts covering the stock, 32 advise a “Strong Buy” rating, five suggest a “Moderate Buy,” and two give a “Hold.” WMT’s average analyst price target is $107.61, indicating a potential upside of 13% from the current levels.

