What to Expect from Covenant Logistics Gr's Earnings

Covenant Logistics Gr (NASDAQ:CVLG) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2025-04-23. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Covenant Logistics Gr will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.36.

The market awaits Covenant Logistics Gr's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Past Earnings Performance

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS missed by $0.00, leading to a 2.87% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Covenant Logistics Gr's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate 0.49 0.55 0.49 0.39 EPS Actual 0.49 0.55 0.52 0.42 Price Change % -3.0% -0.0% 8.0% 1.0%

Covenant Logistics Gr Share Price Analysis

Shares of Covenant Logistics Gr were trading at $18.34 as of April 21. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 15.26%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely upset going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Take on Covenant Logistics Gr

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Covenant Logistics Gr.

Analysts have provided Covenant Logistics Gr with 1 ratings, resulting in a consensus rating of Outperform. The average one-year price target stands at $36.0, suggesting a potential 96.29% upside.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings Among Peers

In this comparison, we explore the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Heartland Express, PAMT and Universal Logistics Hldgs, three prominent industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Underperform trajectory for Heartland Express, with an average 1-year price target of $9.0, suggesting a potential 50.93% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for PAMT, with an average 1-year price target of $17.75, suggesting a potential 3.22% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Universal Logistics Hldgs, with an average 1-year price target of $44.0, suggesting a potential 139.91% upside.

Snapshot: Peer Analysis

The peer analysis summary provides a snapshot of key metrics for Heartland Express, PAMT and Universal Logistics Hldgs, illuminating their respective standings within the industry. These metrics offer valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Covenant Logistics Gr Outperform 1.22% $46.85M 1.54% Heartland Express Underperform -11.90% $27.38M -0.22% PAMT Neutral -7.57% $-19.44M -10.77% Universal Logistics Hldgs Neutral 18.98% $62.88M 3.16%

Key Takeaway:

Covenant Logistics Gr ranks at the top for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit among its peers. It is at the bottom for Return on Equity.

Get to Know Covenant Logistics Gr Better

Covenant Logistics Group Inc together with its wholly-owned subsidiaries offers truckload transportation and freight brokerage services to customers throughout the continental United States. The company's reportable segments include Expedited, Dedicated Services, Managed Freight and Warehousing. Expedited segment provides truckload services to customers with high service freight and delivery standards. Dedicated segment provides customers with committed truckload capacity over contracted periods with the goal of three to five years in length. Managed Freight segment includes brokerage services and TMS. Warehousing segment provides day-to-day warehouse management services to customers who have chosen to outsource this function. Majority of revenue is generated from expedited segment.

Covenant Logistics Gr: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Covenant Logistics Gr showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 1.22% as of 31 December, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Covenant Logistics Gr's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 2.42%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Covenant Logistics Gr's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 1.54%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.67%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, Covenant Logistics Gr adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

To track all earnings releases for Covenant Logistics Gr visit their earnings calendar on our site.

Latest Ratings for CVLG

Date Firm Action From To Jan 2025 Stephens & Co. Reiterates Overweight Overweight Oct 2024 TD Cowen Maintains Buy Buy Jul 2024 TD Cowen Maintains Buy Buy

