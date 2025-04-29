What to Expect From Cisco Systems’ Q3 2025 Earnings Report

With a market cap of $217 billion, Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) designs and sells Internet Protocol-based networking and other products for the communications and information technology industry. The San Jose, California-based company's operations span the Americas, Europe, EMEA, and the Indo-Pacific.

The tech giant is expected to release its Q3 2025 earnings on Wednesday, May 21. Ahead of this event, analysts expect CSCO to post adjusted earnings of $0.75 per share, reflecting a growth of 4.2% from $0.72 per share reported in the same quarter last year. In addition, the company has surpassed Wall Street's bottom-line estimates in each of the past four quarters.

Meanwhile, for fiscal 2025, analysts forecast Cisco Systems to report an adjusted EPS of $3.07, marking a 1.6% decline from $3.12 reported in fiscal 2024. However, in fiscal 2026, its earnings are expected to rebound 5.9% year-over-year to $3.25 per share.

CSCO stock has soared 18.8% over the past 52 weeks, notably outperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 8.4% gain and the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLK) 4.2% returns during the same period.

Cisco Systems’ stock prices rose 2.1% in the trading session after it released its Q2 2025 results on Feb. 12. The company reported revenue of $14 billion, a 9.4% increase from the prior-year quarter, with the EMEA sales growing 11% year-over-year. Revenue also surpassed forecasts of $13.9 billion. Adjusted EPS stood at $0.94, marking an 8% year-over-year increase. It also posted AI Infrastructure orders exceeding $350 million.

Additionally, CSCO announced a 3% increase in its quarterly dividend, raising it to $0.41 per share. Looking ahead to fiscal 2025, the company expects revenue to range between $56 billion and $56.5 billion, with adjusted EPS projected between $3.68 and $3.74.

Analysts' consensus view on CSCO stock remains cautiously optimistic, with a "Moderate Buy" rating overall. Out of 20 analysts covering the stock, opinions include 10 "Strong Buys," two "Moderate Buys," and eight "Holds.” Its mean price target of $70.11 suggests a 23.3% upside potential from current price levels.

