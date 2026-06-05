What to Do With Your 401(k) If You're 10 Years From Retiring

Key Points

Make sure your investment mix is spot on.

Start mapping out a withdrawal plan.

Don't stop contributing.

The $23,760 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook ›

If you're a decade away from retirement, you're at a critical point in your savings journey. You still have plenty of time for your investments to grow. But you're also reaching the point when protecting your savings becomes increasingly important.

The 401(k) moves you make in the near term could help you feel more secure about your impending retirement, even if you're not quite ready to begin that final countdown. Here are three key moves to keep on your radar.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

1. Review your investment mix

Many savers who are a decade away from retirement still have a large chunk of their money invested in stocks. That's not necessarily a bad thing. But you may want to start thinking about how you'll scale back on stocks over time.

A good bet is to gradually increase your bond allocation so your 401(k) isn't quite as subject to volatility. If you're too heavily concentrated in stocks and there's a market crash, it could mess with your retirement timeline if it happens right before you're set to wrap up your career.

2. Begin developing a withdrawal strategy

You may (or may not) be happy with your 401(k) balance, but it's important to start figuring out what it means for you. Now's a good time to think of a withdrawal strategy so you can see what annual income your savings might provide.

Many financial experts still recommend using the 4% rule for retirement plan withdrawals. You'll need to figure out what asset allocation you expect to have in retirement to see if that rule will work for you.

If you expect to have your 401(k) somewhat equally split between stocks and bonds, a 4% withdrawal rate could work. But depending on your investments and income needs, you may want to be a bit more conservative or aggressive.

3. Continue making contributions

You might assume that since retirement is getting closer, you can scale back on 401(k) contributions. But you don't want to stop funding your savings just because you're in the home stretch.

For one thing, if your employer offers matching contributions, not funding your 401(k) could mean leaving money on the table. But continuing to make contributions could also lower your tax bill in the near term while giving you a nice cushion for extra spending in retirement or unplanned expenses that may arise.

It's important to make the most of your final 10 years in the workforce. These 401(k) moves could help you approach retirement with more confidence.

The $23,760 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook

If you're like most Americans, you're a few years (or more) behind on your retirement savings. But a handful of little-known "Social Security secrets" could help ensure a boost in your retirement income.

One easy trick could pay you as much as $23,760 more... each year! Once you learn how to maximize your Social Security benefits, we think you could retire confidently with the peace of mind we're all after. Join Stock Advisor to learn more about these strategies.

View the "Social Security secrets" »

The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.