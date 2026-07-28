What Could Drive the Next Phase of Nuclear Energy Growth?

Nuclear energy is moving back into the center of the global power debate. Electricity demand is rising as data centers, manufacturing plants and transportation systems consume more power, while governments and large companies are also seeking dependable, lower-carbon energy. Unlike weather-dependent resources, nuclear plants can generate electricity throughout the day and night. Advanced reactor developers are now working on smaller designs that could be built closer to customers and added in stages. NANO Nuclear Energy NNE, Oklo Inc. OKLO and NuScale Power SMR illustrate how this emerging market is expanding beyond traditional large nuclear stations.

Rising Electricity Demand

The rapid expansion of artificial intelligence infrastructure could become one of the strongest long-term drivers of nuclear development. Data centers require large quantities of uninterrupted electricity, while grid-connection delays can slow new projects. Manufacturers, military facilities and industrial customers face similar reliability concerns. Nuclear systems located near these users could reduce dependence on crowded transmission networks. NANO Nuclear is exploring the use of its KRONOS microreactor with Supermicro’s servers, cooling equipment and data-center infrastructure. The Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company’s goal is to examine dedicated, on-site power for hyperscale, enterprise and edge-computing facilities. OKLO is also developing a proposed 1.2-gigawatt Ohio power campus intended to serve social media giant Meta’s operations.

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Advanced Reactors

Traditional nuclear plants are large, expensive and generally designed for major utility grids. Small modular and microreactor technologies could widen the potential customer base by allowing capacity to be installed gradually. Smaller units may serve remote communities, factories, military bases, data centers or former fossil-fuel sites. NANO Nuclear is advancing a high-temperature, gas-cooled microreactor with a deployment model intended to support different customer sizes and locations. On the other hand, NuScale Power uses modular light-water reactors that can operate together as a larger plant. Its planned Romanian project would place six modules at a former coal-generating site, showing how existing energy locations may be repurposed rather than developed entirely from scratch.

Regulatory Momentum

Licensing has historically been one of the largest barriers to nuclear construction. Clearer rules, shorter reviews and designs that can be approved repeatedly could lower uncertainty for developers, customers and financiers. OKLO highlights proposed regulatory pathways aimed specifically at smaller reactors, including frameworks designed to support standardized facilities and fleet-style deployment. The company is also progressing its first Aurora powerhouse at Idaho National Laboratory, where site work, procurement and federal authorization activities are underway. NuScale has already received multiple approvals for its reactor design from the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission. This may make it easier for prospective customers to understand the technology’s safety case and licensing requirements.

Fuel Security

Building more nuclear reactors requires more than innovative designs. Companies also need a reliable supply of fuel, manufacturing facilities and specialized parts. Some advanced reactors use fuels that are not yet produced on a large scale in North America, making fuel production and supply chains a key challenge. OKLO is expanding its fuel capabilities through a fuel-fabrication facility in Idaho and a planned recycling center in Tennessee to help support future reactor deployments. NuScale Power, on the other hand, relies on commercially available low-enriched uranium and has strengthened its supply network by working with established fuel and equipment suppliers, including Framatome, to improve fuel availability in the United States and Europe.

Partnerships and Large Projects

Developing an advanced reactor is only the first step. Companies also need customers, financing and experienced partners to turn their technology into operating power plants. Large projects help demonstrate that advanced reactors can move beyond the testing stage and be deployed on a wider scale. NuScale Power is involved in a proposed 6-gigawatt nuclear program with ENTRA1 Energy and the Tennessee Valley Authority, while its Romanian project continues to move through design and financing milestones. NANO Nuclear is building relationships with data-center operators, industrial users and defense-related customers, while also exploring opportunities in the Gulf region. These partnerships can provide technical expertise, project sites, funding and supply-chain support that are essential for bringing new nuclear technologies to market.

Investment Takeaway

The nuclear industry appears to be entering a new phase in which commercial execution may become as important as technological innovation. Companies that can secure customers, navigate regulatory approvals, establish reliable fuel supply chains and successfully deploy their first projects could be better positioned to benefit as demand for dependable, carbon-free electricity continues to expand.

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