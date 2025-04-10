What Analysts Are Saying About Manhattan Associates Stock

Across the recent three months, 11 analysts have shared their insights on Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 4 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 3 2 2 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $244.91, a high estimate of $303.00, and a low estimate of $170.00. A 16.95% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $294.91.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Manhattan Associates by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

| Analyst | Analyst Firm | Action Taken | Rating |Current Price Target| Prior Price Target | |--------------------|--------------------|---------------|---------------|--------------------|--------------------| |Mark Schappel |Loop Capital |Lowers |Hold | $170.00|$275.00 | |Joe Vruwink |Baird |Lowers |Outperform | $225.00|$282.00 | |George Kurosawa |Citigroup |Lowers |Neutral | $184.00|$244.00 | |Quinton Gabrielli |Piper Sandler |Lowers |Overweight | $200.00|$268.00 | |Mark Schappel |Loop Capital |Lowers |Buy | $275.00|$310.00 | |Gil Luria |DA Davidson |Lowers |Buy | $270.00|$315.00 | |Brian Peterson |Raymond James |Lowers |Outperform | $270.00|$305.00 | |Quinton Gabrielli |Piper Sandler |Lowers |Overweight | $268.00|$326.00 | |Terry Tillman |Truist Securities |Lowers |Buy | $285.00|$310.00 | |George Kurosawa |Citigroup |Lowers |Neutral | $244.00|$303.00 | |George Kurosawa |Citigroup |Lowers |Neutral | $303.00|$306.00 |

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Manhattan Associates. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Manhattan Associates compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Manhattan Associates's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

To gain a panoramic view of Manhattan Associates's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Manhattan Associates analyst ratings.

Unveiling the Story Behind Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates Inc provides software that helps users manage their supply chains, inventory, and omnichannel operations. Customers are generally retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, and logistics providers. The company was founded in 1990 and serves more than 1,200 customers around the world.

A Deep Dive into Manhattan Associates's Financials

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Manhattan Associates showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 7.36% as of 31 December, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Manhattan Associates's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 18.77%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Manhattan Associates's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 16.64%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 6.6%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Manhattan Associates's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.16, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

