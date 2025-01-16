What Analysts Are Saying About GXO Logistics Stock

In the latest quarter, 6 analysts provided ratings for GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 1 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 2 0 1 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $64.67, with a high estimate of $83.00 and a low estimate of $52.00. A 0.25% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $64.83.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The standing of GXO Logistics among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Patrick Creuset Goldman Sachs Lowers Neutral $54.00 $63.00 Brandon Oglenski Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $52.00 $60.00 Scott Schneeberger Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $67.00 $63.00 Brandon Oglenski Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $60.00 $55.00 Thomas Wadewitz UBS Raises Buy $72.00 $66.00 Jason Seidl TD Cowen Raises Buy $83.00 $82.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to GXO Logistics. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of GXO Logistics compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for GXO Logistics's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of GXO Logistics's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Discovering GXO Logistics: A Closer Look

GXO Logistics Inc is a contract logistics company. Its revenue is diversified across numerous verticals and customers, including many multinational corporations. It provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfillment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services differentiated by its ability to deliver technology-enabled, customized solutions at scale. Geographically, it generates revenue from the United Kingdom, the United States, the Netherlands, France, Spain, Italy, and other countries, and derives the majority of its revenue from the United Kingdom.

Financial Milestones: GXO Logistics's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: GXO Logistics's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 27.76%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: GXO Logistics's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.05%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 1.1%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): GXO Logistics's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.28%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: GXO Logistics's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 1.78, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

Latest Ratings for GXO

