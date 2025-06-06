What Analysts Are Saying About Applied Mat Stock

Applied Mat (NASDAQ:AMAT) has been analyzed by 15 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 7 5 2 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 3 5 0 1 0 2M Ago 3 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $189.0, with a high estimate of $215.00 and a low estimate of $158.00. This current average has decreased by 7.09% from the previous average price target of $203.43.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Applied Mat is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Joseph Moore Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $158.00 $162.00 Vijay Rakesh Mizuho Lowers Outperform $195.00 $205.00 Srini Pajjuri Raymond James Lowers Outperform $200.00 $225.00 Joseph Moore Morgan Stanley Lowers Underweight $162.00 $164.00 Atif Malik Citigroup Raises Buy $190.00 $170.00 Matthew Prisco Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $200.00 $200.00 Joseph Quatrochi Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $200.00 $205.00 Harlan Sur JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $210.00 $240.00 Charles Shi Needham Maintains Buy $195.00 $195.00 Craig Ellis B. Riley Securities Lowers Buy $215.00 $250.00 Tom O'Malley Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $160.00 $190.00 Vivek Arya B of A Securities Lowers Buy $190.00 $205.00 Brian Chin Stifel Lowers Buy $195.00 $235.00 Atif Malik Citigroup Lowers Buy $170.00 $202.00 Blayne Curtis Jefferies Announces Buy $195.00 -

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Applied Mat. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Applied Mat. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Applied Mat compared to the broader market.

Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Applied Mat compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Applied Mat's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

For valuable insights into Applied Mat's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Applied Mat Better

Applied Materials is the largest semiconductor wafer fabrication equipment, or WFE, manufacturer in the world. Applied Materials has a broad portfolio spanning nearly every corner of the WFE ecosystem. Specifically, Applied Materials holds a market share leadership position in deposition, which entails the layering of new materials on semiconductor wafers. It is more exposed to general-purpose logic chips made at integrated device manufacturers and foundries. It counts the largest chipmakers in the world as customers, including TSMC, Intel, and Samsung.

Applied Mat: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Applied Mat's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 6.83% as of 30 April, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Applied Mat's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 30.1%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Applied Mat's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 11.37%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Applied Mat's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 6.38% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Applied Mat's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.35, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

