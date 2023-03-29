What? A Glimpse of Light?

TLDR: But soft, what light through yonder window breaks? Is that Juliet? No, it’s an economic recovery!

In this column we expressed a consistently bearish bias - and for good reason we might say: weak eps, expensive valuations, QT and more.

So when we see data that goes against this narrative, we’re very keen to dig deeper into it. And recently we’ve noted quite a barrage of supportive data.

Citi Economic Surprises is on a tear (pictured smiling in the image above). US ISM Manufacturing New Orders recovered to 47. And US ISM Services New Orders rose back to 62.60.

Oh la la! Is that a recovery?

That might mitigate any worries about sharp selloffs in the short term, also helped by, you know, $420bn of QE fresh off the oven.

Keep an eye on the earnings of S&P 500.

TOGGLE Leading Indicators: TLI the lone bullish indicator

TLI remains in the bullish camp, whilst all other indicators remain in the mid-range. Where from here? In all cases when TLI was bullish the market found a bottom - at least until another indicator came to invert the trend.

🟦 TLI

⬜ Rangefinder Index

⬜ Peak Probability Indicator

⬜ Trough Probability Indicator

⬜ Candle Breadth

⬜ Market Phase Shift Indicator

Upcoming Earnings: Manchester United (MANU) releases tomorrow

Asset Spotlight: Amazon (AMZN) trading volume at a low

TOGGLE analyzed 61 similar occasions in the past where volume analysis indicators for Amazon are falling and historically this led to a median increase in the stock price over the following 6M. Read full insight!

