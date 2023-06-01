News & Insights

What a Comfortable Retirement Will Cost You in Each State

June 01, 2023 — 06:00 pm EDT

Written by Jordan Rosenfeld for GOBankingRates ->

How much do you need to retire comfortably? It's a question in the mind of every American saving for retirement. Unfortunately, there's not a one-size-fits-all answer. There are several rules of thumb to help you figure out how much to save to retire. But the exact dollar amount you need will depend on a variety of factors -- especially where you plan to live in retirement.

That's because the cost of living varies from state to state. In some places, you can get by on a small nest egg, while in others, even $2 million won't be enough. Your age at retirement also plays a factor.

To pinpoint the average retirement income you would need to live comfortably throughout the U.S., GOBankingRates looked at five factors in all 50 states and the District of Columbia: an individual's spending on groceries, healthcare, housing, utilities and transportation. Then, the annual retirement income needed to cover these living expenses was calculated, with an additional 20% to account for the "comfortable" aspect of retirement. The states are ranked from least to most expensive.

It should be noted that the suggested annual savings don't include Social Security payouts, potential pension income or interest earned on savings.

Find out exactly how much you'll need to retire comfortably in your state.

Streets of small American town.

Mississippi

  • Total expenditures: $44,059
  • 20% comfort buffer: $11,015
  • Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $55,074

Oklahoma City, USA - February 19, 2014: Red sports car driving on empty downtown streets during sunset time.

Oklahoma

  • Total expenditures: $45,206
  • 20% comfort buffer: $11,302
  • Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $56,508

Mobile, Alabama Skyline from Cooper Riverside Park.

Alabama

  • Total expenditures: $45,415
  • 20% comfort buffer: $11,354
  • Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $56,769
WICHITA, KANSAS - AUGUS 30, 2018: The confluence of the Arkansas and Little Arkansas River at the Keeper of the Plains near downtown Wichita.

Kansas

  • Total expenditures: $45,519
  • 20% comfort buffer: $11,380
  • Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $56,899
DES MOINES, IOWA - JULY 11, 2018: Des Moines, Iowa Skyline from the Pappajohn Sculpture Park.

Iowa

  • Total expenditures: $45,988
  • 20% comfort buffer: $11,497
  • Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $57,485
A view of the Midtown Atlanta skyline from Piedmont Park during the fall season.

Georgia

  • Total expenditures: $46,353
  • 20% comfort buffer: $11,588
  • Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $57,942

Dayton Ohio skyline

Ohio

  • Total expenditures: $46,614
  • 20% comfort buffer: $11,654
  • Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $58,268
Harper's Ferry, USA - November 11, 2017: Overlook with hiker people women couple, colorful orange yellow foliage fall autumn forest with small village town by river in West Virginia, WV.

West Virginia

  • Total expenditures: $46,823
  • 20% comfort buffer: $11,706
  • Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $58,528
St.

Missouri

  • Total expenditures: $46,979
  • 20% comfort buffer: $11,745
  • Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $58,724
Indianapolis skyline with the White River, Indiana.

Indiana

  • Total expenditures: $47,031
  • 20% comfort buffer: $11,758
  • Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $58,789

Chattanooga, Tennessee, USA downtown over the Tennessee River.

Tennessee

  • Total expenditures: $47,083
  • 20% comfort buffer: $11,771
  • Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $58,854
Bentonville, Arkansas / USA - March 24 2019: Sunset over Beautiful Downtown Bentonville Square, Benton County Court House building, Northwest Arkansas, confederate statue.

Arkansas

  • Total expenditures: $47,083
  • 20% comfort buffer: $11,771
  • Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $58,854
Lincoln Nebraska

Nebraska

  • Total expenditures: $47,500
  • 20% comfort buffer: $11,875
  • Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $59,376

Casper is a city in and the county seat of Natrona County, Wyoming, United States.

Wyoming

  • Total expenditures: $47,792
  • 20% comfort buffer: $11,948
  • Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $59,741
Lansing, United States - May 24, 2014 - The Michigan State Capitol as viewed from within Downtown Lansing, with trees, plants, office buildings, and pedestrians and cars and a driver in the foreground, and a blue sky with clouds in the background.

Michigan

  • Total expenditures: $47,813
  • 20% comfort buffer: $11,953
  • Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $59,767
Chicago Cityscape from Chicago River Waterfront at Dusk.

Illinois

  • Total expenditures: $47,918
  • 20% comfort buffer: $11,979
  • Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $59,897
open Texas land for sale expanding housing development fall Autumn suburb suburbia round Rock Texas colorful landscape trees changing colors fall in central texas.

Texas

  • Total expenditures: $48,283
  • 20% comfort buffer: $12,071
  • Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $60,353

Frankfort, Kentucky, USA town skyline on the Kentucky River at dusk.

Kentucky

  • Total expenditures: $48,387
  • 20% comfort buffer: $12,097
  • Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $60,484
Monroe is the eighth-largest city in the U.

Louisiana

  • Total expenditures: $48,752
  • 20% comfort buffer: $12,188
  • Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $60,940
Shiprock, New Mexico, USA - May 14, 2016 : Boy enjoys sunset at Shiprock sitting on the hood of his car.

New Mexico

  • Total expenditures: $48,908
  • 20% comfort buffer: $12,227
  • Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $61,135
Reflection of downtown Wausau, Wisconsin in the Wisconsin River in Late summer.

Wisconsin

  • Total expenditures: $48,960
  • 20% comfort buffer: $12,240
  • Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $61,200

A view of downtown St.

Minnesota

  • Total expenditures: $49,586
  • 20% comfort buffer: $12,397
  • Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $61,983
South Dakota

South Dakota

  • Total expenditures: $50,108
  • 20% comfort buffer: $12,527
  • Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $62,634
boardwalk in Myrtle Beach South Carolina

South Carolina

  • Total expenditures: $50,212
  • 20% comfort buffer: $12,553
  • Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $62,765
South Building on the campus of UNC-Chapel Hill.

North Carolina

  • Total expenditures: $50,525
  • 20% comfort buffer: $12,631
  • Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $63,156

Fargo, North Dakota / USA - June 27 2017: Theater and Street View in Summer.

North Dakota

  • Total expenditures: $50,785
  • 20% comfort buffer: $12,696
  • Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $63,482
View from north Pittsburgh.

Pennsylvania

  • Total expenditures: $51,202
  • 20% comfort buffer: $12,801
  • Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $64,003
Unique view of hot air ballons around the Boise Train Depot - Image.

Idaho

  • Total expenditures: $51,567
  • 20% comfort buffer: $12,892
  • Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $64,459
Nevada Las Vegas

Nevada

  • Total expenditures: $53,132
  • 20% comfort buffer: $13,283
  • Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $66,415

Salt Lake City Aerial View stock photo

Utah

  • Total expenditures: $53,184
  • 20% comfort buffer: $13,296
  • Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $66,480
NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, USA – MAY 27, 2018: Norfolk's Waterside District, a dining and entertainment area along the city's waterfront.

Virginia

  • Total expenditures: $53,236
  • 20% comfort buffer: $13,309
  • Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $66,545
Tropical Palm Trees & Ocean Views in Jupiter, Florida.

Florida

  • Total expenditures: $54,487
  • 20% comfort buffer: $13,622
  • Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $68,109
Beautiful Sunrise in Colorado National Monument in Grand Junction, Colorado.

Colorado

  • Total expenditures: $54,852
  • 20% comfort buffer: $13,713
  • Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $68,565

City view.

Montana

  • Total expenditures: $54,904
  • 20% comfort buffer: $13,726
  • Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $68,631
Lewes, Delaware, USA - May 28, 2011.

Delaware

  • Total expenditures: $54,957
  • 20% comfort buffer: $13,739
  • Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $68,696
Students walk in front of the Arizona State Museum on the University of Arizona Campus in Tucson Arizona USA.

Arizona

  • Total expenditures: $56,312
  • 20% comfort buffer: $14,078
  • Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $70,390
Westerly Rhode Island

Rhode Island

  • Total expenditures: $57,981
  • 20% comfort buffer: $14,495
  • Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $72,476

Elizabeth is both the largest city and the county seat of Union County, in New Jersey, United States.

New Jersey

  • Total expenditures: $59,441
  • 20% comfort buffer: $14,860
  • Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $74,301
Downtown Seattle Skyline USA Space Needle stock photo

Washington

  • Total expenditures: $59,441
  • 20% comfort buffer: $14,860
  • Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $74,301
BAR HARBOR-OCT 17: Bar Harbor architecture in downtown near Frenchman Bay in Maine, USA on October 17, 2015.

Maine

  • Total expenditures: $59,701
  • 20% comfort buffer: $14,925
  • Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $74,627
Nashua is a city in southern New Hampshire, United States.

New Hampshire

  • Total expenditures: $59,806
  • 20% comfort buffer: $14,951
  • Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $74,757

Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Arch in Hartford, Connecticut, USA commemorating the Civil War.

Connecticut

  • Total expenditures: $60,171
  • 20% comfort buffer: $15,043
  • Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $75,213
Church Street market at night with people walking during springtime in Burlington, Vermont.

Vermont

  • Total expenditures: $60,692
  • 20% comfort buffer: $15,173
  • Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $75,865
A view from Mt.

Oregon

  • Total expenditures: $63,716
  • 20% comfort buffer: $15,929
  • Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $79,645
Annapolis, Maryland, USA downtown view over Main Street with the State House at dawn.

Maryland

  • Total expenditures: $64,707
  • 20% comfort buffer: $16,177
  • Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $80,884

Douglas Island in Juneau Alaska winter

Alaska

  • Total expenditures: $65,437
  • 20% comfort buffer: $16,359
  • Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $81,796
HDR (photorealistic) image of Manhattan Upper East Side, New York City.

New York

  • Total expenditures: $70,755
  • 20% comfort buffer: $17,689
  • Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $88,444
Los Angeles Downtown Skyline Freeway 110 stock photo

California

  • Total expenditures: $72,320
  • 20% comfort buffer: $18,080
  • Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $90,399
Waltham is a city in Middlesex County, Massachusetts, United States.

Massachusetts

  • Total expenditures: $78,159
  • 20% comfort buffer: $19,540
  • Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $97,699

Washington, DC.

District of Columbia

  • Total expenditures: $79,984
  • 20% comfort buffer: $19,996
  • Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $99,980
Stunning sunset with sunbeams shining through storm clouds in Waipahu, Oahu, Hawaii - Image.

Hawaii

  • Total expenditures: $96,982
  • 20% comfort buffer: $24,246
  • Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $121,228

John Csiszar contributed to the reporting for this article.

Methodology: GOBankingRates analyzed the following expenditures of Americans aged 65 and older, based on data sourced from the Bureau of Labor Statistics' (BLS) most recent Consumer Expenditure Survey release for the full year of 2021: (1) annual spending on groceries, defined as "food at home;" (2) annual spending on housing, defined as "shelter;" (3) annual spending on transportation, defined as"gasoline, other fuels, and motor oil" AND "other vehicle expenses;" (4) annual spending on healthcare; (5) annual spending on utilities, defined as "utilities, fuels, and public services;" and (6) overall average annual expenditures. Spending estimates were adjusted to the state level by multiplying each cost category by its corresponding cost of living index score in each state, sourced from the Missouri Economic Research and Information Center's 2022 Q3 cost of living index data. After calculating total consumption expenditures, an additional (7) savings buffer was calculated by assuming that total expenditures consume 80% of ones budget (50% for necessities and 30% for discretionary spending), with 20% left over for savings. GOBankingRates then combined factors (6) and (7) and factored it out by 20 (assuming 20 years of retirement) to give (8) retirement savings needed to live comfortably. All data was collected on and up to date as of November 9, 2022.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: What a Comfortable Retirement Will Cost You in Each State

