What a Comfortable Retirement Will Cost You in Each State

How much do you need to retire comfortably? It's a question in the mind of every American saving for retirement. Unfortunately, there's not a one-size-fits-all answer. There are several rules of thumb to help you figure out how much to save to retire. But the exact dollar amount you need will depend on a variety of factors -- especially where you plan to live in retirement.

That's because the cost of living varies from state to state. In some places, you can get by on a small nest egg, while in others, even $2 million won't be enough. Your age at retirement also plays a factor.

To pinpoint the average retirement income you would need to live comfortably throughout the U.S., GOBankingRates looked at five factors in all 50 states and the District of Columbia: an individual's spending on groceries, healthcare, housing, utilities and transportation. Then, the annual retirement income needed to cover these living expenses was calculated, with an additional 20% to account for the "comfortable" aspect of retirement. The states are ranked from least to most expensive.

It should be noted that the suggested annual savings don't include Social Security payouts, potential pension income or interest earned on savings.

Find out exactly how much you'll need to retire comfortably in your state.

Mississippi

Total expenditures: $44,059

$44,059 20% comfort buffer: $11,015

$11,015 Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $55,074

Oklahoma

Total expenditures: $45,206

$45,206 20% comfort buffer: $11,302

$11,302 Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $56,508

Alabama

Total expenditures: $45,415

$45,415 20% comfort buffer: $11,354

$11,354 Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $56,769

Kansas

Total expenditures: $45,519

$45,519 20% comfort buffer: $11,380

$11,380 Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $56,899

Iowa

Total expenditures: $45,988

$45,988 20% comfort buffer: $11,497

$11,497 Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $57,485

Georgia

Total expenditures: $46,353

$46,353 20% comfort buffer: $11,588

$11,588 Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $57,942

Ohio

Total expenditures: $46,614

$46,614 20% comfort buffer: $11,654

$11,654 Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $58,268

West Virginia

Total expenditures: $46,823

$46,823 20% comfort buffer: $11,706

$11,706 Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $58,528

Missouri

Total expenditures: $46,979

$46,979 20% comfort buffer: $11,745

$11,745 Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $58,724

Indiana

Total expenditures: $47,031

$47,031 20% comfort buffer: $11,758

$11,758 Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $58,789

Tennessee

Total expenditures: $47,083

$47,083 20% comfort buffer: $11,771

$11,771 Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $58,854

Arkansas

Total expenditures: $47,083

$47,083 20% comfort buffer: $11,771

$11,771 Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $58,854

Nebraska

Total expenditures: $47,500

$47,500 20% comfort buffer: $11,875

$11,875 Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $59,376

Wyoming

Total expenditures: $47,792

$47,792 20% comfort buffer: $11,948

$11,948 Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $59,741

Michigan

Total expenditures: $47,813

$47,813 20% comfort buffer: $11,953

$11,953 Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $59,767

Illinois

Total expenditures: $47,918

$47,918 20% comfort buffer: $11,979

$11,979 Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $59,897

Texas

Total expenditures: $48,283

$48,283 20% comfort buffer: $12,071

$12,071 Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $60,353

Kentucky

Total expenditures: $48,387

$48,387 20% comfort buffer: $12,097

$12,097 Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $60,484

Louisiana

Total expenditures: $48,752

$48,752 20% comfort buffer: $12,188

$12,188 Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $60,940

New Mexico

Total expenditures: $48,908

$48,908 20% comfort buffer: $12,227

$12,227 Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $61,135

Wisconsin

Total expenditures: $48,960

$48,960 20% comfort buffer: $12,240

$12,240 Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $61,200

Minnesota

Total expenditures: $49,586

$49,586 20% comfort buffer: $12,397

$12,397 Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $61,983

South Dakota

Total expenditures: $50,108

$50,108 20% comfort buffer: $12,527

$12,527 Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $62,634

South Carolina

Total expenditures: $50,212

$50,212 20% comfort buffer: $12,553

$12,553 Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $62,765

North Carolina

Total expenditures: $50,525

$50,525 20% comfort buffer: $12,631

$12,631 Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $63,156

North Dakota

Total expenditures: $50,785

$50,785 20% comfort buffer: $12,696

$12,696 Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $63,482

Pennsylvania

Total expenditures: $51,202

$51,202 20% comfort buffer: $12,801

$12,801 Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $64,003

Idaho

Total expenditures: $51,567

$51,567 20% comfort buffer: $12,892

$12,892 Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $64,459

Nevada

Total expenditures: $53,132

$53,132 20% comfort buffer: $13,283

$13,283 Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $66,415

Utah

Total expenditures: $53,184

$53,184 20% comfort buffer: $13,296

$13,296 Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $66,480

Virginia

Total expenditures: $53,236

$53,236 20% comfort buffer: $13,309

$13,309 Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $66,545

Florida

Total expenditures: $54,487

$54,487 20% comfort buffer: $13,622

$13,622 Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $68,109

Colorado

Total expenditures: $54,852

$54,852 20% comfort buffer: $13,713

$13,713 Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $68,565

Montana

Total expenditures: $54,904

$54,904 20% comfort buffer: $13,726

$13,726 Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $68,631

Delaware

Total expenditures: $54,957

$54,957 20% comfort buffer: $13,739

$13,739 Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $68,696

Arizona

Total expenditures: $56,312

$56,312 20% comfort buffer: $14,078

$14,078 Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $70,390

Rhode Island

Total expenditures: $57,981

$57,981 20% comfort buffer: $14,495

$14,495 Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $72,476

New Jersey

Total expenditures: $59,441

$59,441 20% comfort buffer: $14,860

$14,860 Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $74,301

Washington

Total expenditures: $59,441

$59,441 20% comfort buffer: $14,860

$14,860 Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $74,301

Maine

Total expenditures: $59,701

$59,701 20% comfort buffer: $14,925

$14,925 Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $74,627

New Hampshire

Total expenditures: $59,806

$59,806 20% comfort buffer: $14,951

$14,951 Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $74,757

Connecticut

Total expenditures: $60,171

$60,171 20% comfort buffer: $15,043

$15,043 Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $75,213

Vermont

Total expenditures: $60,692

$60,692 20% comfort buffer: $15,173

$15,173 Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $75,865

Oregon

Total expenditures: $63,716

$63,716 20% comfort buffer: $15,929

$15,929 Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $79,645

Maryland

Total expenditures: $64,707

$64,707 20% comfort buffer: $16,177

$16,177 Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $80,884

Alaska

Total expenditures: $65,437

$65,437 20% comfort buffer: $16,359

$16,359 Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $81,796

New York

Total expenditures: $70,755

$70,755 20% comfort buffer: $17,689

$17,689 Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $88,444

California

Total expenditures: $72,320

$72,320 20% comfort buffer: $18,080

$18,080 Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $90,399

Massachusetts

Total expenditures: $78,159

$78,159 20% comfort buffer: $19,540

$19,540 Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $97,699

District of Columbia

Total expenditures: $79,984

$79,984 20% comfort buffer: $19,996

$19,996 Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $99,980

Hawaii

Total expenditures: $96,982

$96,982 20% comfort buffer: $24,246

$24,246 Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $121,228

John Csiszar contributed to the reporting for this article.

Methodology: GOBankingRates analyzed the following expenditures of Americans aged 65 and older, based on data sourced from the Bureau of Labor Statistics' (BLS) most recent Consumer Expenditure Survey release for the full year of 2021: (1) annual spending on groceries, defined as "food at home;" (2) annual spending on housing, defined as "shelter;" (3) annual spending on transportation, defined as"gasoline, other fuels, and motor oil" AND "other vehicle expenses;" (4) annual spending on healthcare; (5) annual spending on utilities, defined as "utilities, fuels, and public services;" and (6) overall average annual expenditures. Spending estimates were adjusted to the state level by multiplying each cost category by its corresponding cost of living index score in each state, sourced from the Missouri Economic Research and Information Center's 2022 Q3 cost of living index data. After calculating total consumption expenditures, an additional (7) savings buffer was calculated by assuming that total expenditures consume 80% of ones budget (50% for necessities and 30% for discretionary spending), with 20% left over for savings. GOBankingRates then combined factors (6) and (7) and factored it out by 20 (assuming 20 years of retirement) to give (8) retirement savings needed to live comfortably. All data was collected on and up to date as of November 9, 2022.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: What a Comfortable Retirement Will Cost You in Each State

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.