What 5 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Omnicell

Analysts' ratings for Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 5 analysts.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 0 3 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $49.4, a high estimate of $64.00, and a low estimate of $37.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 27.98% increase from the previous average price target of $38.60.

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Omnicell. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Matt Hewitt Craig-Hallum Raises Buy $64.00 $45.00 Allen Lutz B of A Securities Raises Neutral $57.00 $44.00 Stan Berenshteyn Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $41.00 $30.00 Bill Sutherland Benchmark Maintains Buy $48.00 $48.00 Anne Samuel JP Morgan Raises Neutral $37.00 $26.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Omnicell. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Omnicell compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Omnicell's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Omnicell Inc provides automation and business analytics software for healthcare providers. It helps its customers to define and deliver cost-effective medication management that is designed to equip and empower pharmacists and nurses to focus on patient care rather than administrative tasks, and to drive improved clinical, operational, and financial outcomes across all care settings. Omnicell generates the vast majority of its revenue in the United States.

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Omnicell faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -7.42% in revenue growth as of 30 June, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Omnicell's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.35%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 0.31%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.16%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Omnicell's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.51.

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

