WGO Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (Symbol: WGO) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $65.78, changing hands as low as $65.73 per share. Winnebago Industries, Inc. shares are currently trading down about 0.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of WGO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, WGO's low point in its 52 week range is $54.70 per share, with $75.42 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $66.01.

