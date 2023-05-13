Weyerhaeuser (WY) Declares $0.19 Dividend

Weyerhaeuser said on May 11, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.19 per share ($0.76 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.19 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 1, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 2, 2023 will receive the payment on June 16, 2023.

At the current share price of $29.83 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.55%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.20%, the lowest has been 1.66%, and the highest has been 6.45%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.46 (n=203).

The current dividend yield is 0.45 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.44. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1739 funds or institutions reporting positions in Weyerhaeuser. This is a decrease of 44 owner(s) or 2.47% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WY is 0.30%, an increase of 10.68%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.10% to 699,649K shares. The put/call ratio of WY is 0.36, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 24.81% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Weyerhaeuser is 37.23. The forecasts range from a low of 34.34 to a high of $42.00. The average price target represents an increase of 24.81% from its latest reported closing price of 29.83.

The projected annual revenue for Weyerhaeuser is 8,482MM, a decrease of 5.26%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.26.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 46,309K shares representing 6.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 39,975K shares, representing an increase of 13.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WY by 23.47% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 33,016K shares representing 4.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 33,758K shares, representing a decrease of 2.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WY by 0.28% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 22,373K shares representing 3.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,073K shares, representing an increase of 1.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WY by 1.60% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 20,273K shares representing 2.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,216K shares, representing an increase of 0.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WY by 88.84% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 17,135K shares representing 2.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,070K shares, representing an increase of 0.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WY by 0.08% over the last quarter.

Weyerhaeuser Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. The company owns or controls approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manages additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. Weyerhaeuser Company manages these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards. The company is also one of the largest manufacturers of wood products in North America. The company is a real estate investment trust. In 2019, Weyerhaeuser Company generated $6.6 billion in net sales and employed approximately 9,400 people who serve customers worldwide. The company is listed on the Dow Jones Sustainability North America Index.

