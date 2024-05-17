Wex Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for WEX

In trading on Friday, shares of Wex Inc (Symbol: WEX) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $201.50, changing hands as low as $198.75 per share. Wex Inc shares are currently trading down about 2.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of WEX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, WEX's low point in its 52 week range is $161.95 per share, with $244.04 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $198.38.

