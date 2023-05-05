Western Forest Products (WFSTF) Declares $0.01 Dividend

Western Forest Products said on May 3, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.01 per share ($0.05 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.01 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 25, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 26, 2023 will receive the payment on June 16, 2023.

At the current share price of $0.91 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 5.48%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 44 funds or institutions reporting positions in Western Forest Products. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WFSTF is 0.03%, a decrease of 33.79%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.93% to 34,269K shares.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 9.61% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Western Forest Products is 1.00. The forecasts range from a low of 0.44 to a high of $1.36. The average price target represents an increase of 9.61% from its latest reported closing price of 0.91.

The projected annual revenue for Western Forest Products is 1,456MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.22.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FISMX - Fidelity International Small Cap Fund holds 12,341K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,683K shares, representing a decrease of 2.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WFSTF by 0.08% over the last quarter.

FCNSX - Fidelity Series Canada Fund holds 5,739K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,978K shares, representing a decrease of 4.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WFSTF by 15.49% over the last quarter.

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 2,304K shares. No change in the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 2,107K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,307K shares, representing a decrease of 9.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WFSTF by 7.60% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT TRUST CO - The Canadian Small Company Series holds 1,963K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,786K shares, representing an increase of 9.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WFSTF by 17.57% over the last quarter.

