West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. Q3 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (WST) revealed a profit for its third quarter that Increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $140.00 million, or $1.92 per share. This compares with $136.00 million, or $1.85 per share, last year.

Excluding items, West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $142.40 million or $1.96 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.69 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 7.7% to $804.60 million from $746.90 million last year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $140.00 Mln. vs. $136.00 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.92 vs. $1.85 last year. -Revenue: $804.60 Mln vs. $746.90 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.81 - $1.86 Next quarter revenue guidance: $790 Mln - $800 Mln

The Company is increasing its FY25 adjusted-diluted EPS guidance range to $7.06 - $7.11, up from the previous range of $6.65 - $6.85.

The Company is also increasing its FY25 net sales guidance range to $3.060 Bln. - $3.070 Bln., up from $3.040 Bln - $3.060 Bln

