Wesco International Issues 2023 Outlook Update - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Wesco International (WCC) said, for 2023, the company now expects earnings per share to be $15.60-$16.10 versus $15.00-$16.00 previously, primarily due to a lower full-year tax rate. The company is now expecting reported net sales growth of approximately 5%, near the low-end of the prior range of 5%-7% driven by moderating end market conditions. EBITDA margins are still forecast to be 7.8%-8.0% and adjusted EBITDA at the mid-point of the guidance range remains approximately $1.8 billion. The free cash flow outlook is unchanged at $500-$700 million.

Third quarter earnings came in at $219.0 million, or $4.20 per share compared with $225.2 million, or $4.30 per share, a year ago. Adjusted earnings per share was $4.49, flat with last year. Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.88 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Revenue for the quarter rose 3.5% to $5.64 billion from $5.45 billion last year. Analysts on average had estimated $5.65 billion in revenue. Organic sales for the quarter grew 2.8%.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.