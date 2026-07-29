Werner Q2 Earnings Meet Estimates as TTS Margins Improve

Werner Enterprises, Inc. (WERN) reported second-quarter 2026 adjusted earnings of 22 cents per share, which matched the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The figure surged more than 100% from the year-ago quarter.

Revenues of $933.9 million surpassed the consensus mark of $932 million by 0.2%. The top line increased 24% year over year owing to a $184.9 million, or 36%, increase in Truckload Transportation Services (TTS) revenues, partially offset by a decline in Werner Logistics revenues of $9.4 million. A portion of the TTS revenue increase was owing to $65.4 million higher fuel surcharge revenues.

Adjusted operating income increased 67% year over year to $27.6 million. The adjusted operating margin expanded 80 basis points to 3%, reflecting stronger underlying performance despite acquisition-related and restructuring costs.

Werner Enterprises, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Werner Enterprises, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Werner Enterprises, Inc. Quote

Werner's Truckload Segment Drives Growth

Truckload Transportation Services revenues rose 36% year over year to $702.6 million. Trucking revenues, excluding fuel surcharges, increased 27% year over year to $572.2 million, aided by FirstFleet, higher rates and improved asset utilization.

Adjusted segment operating income jumped 153% year over year to $32.3 million. The adjusted operating margin, excluding fuel surcharges, improved 270 basis points to 5.5%, supported by FirstFleet contributions, better One-Way profitability and lower insurance and claims expense in the legacy business.

Average TTS trucks increased 16.3% year over year to 8,712. The quarter-end fleet totaled 8,695 trucks, up 15.2% year over year, while average revenue per truck per week rose 9.1% to $5,053.

WERN's Dedicated Fleet Benefits From FirstFleet

Dedicated trucking revenues, net of fuel surcharges, increased 51.4% year over year to $434.3 million. Average Dedicated trucks rose 43.7% year over year to 6,976, reflecting the FirstFleet acquisition and organic fleet growth.

Dedicated trucks represented 80% of the total TTS fleet at quarter-end. Average revenue per truck per week improved 5.4% year over year to $4,789, while the company maintained customer retention above 95%.

Werner said that integration and synergy realization related to FirstFleet were running ahead of schedule. Continuity among acquired drivers, associates and customers also supported the segment's profitability improvement.

Werner's One-Way Restructuring Shows Progress

One-Way Truckload revenues, excluding fuel surcharges, declined 15.9% to $137.9 million as average trucks decreased 34.1% to 1,736. The smaller fleet reflected the company's restructuring actions.

Productivity improved substantially. Revenue per total mile increased 10.4%, while total miles per truck per week rose 15.7%. Average completed trip length increased 17.9% to 685 miles, and the percentage of empty miles declined to 14.94%.

Management attributed the improvement to higher spot rates, contractual rate increases and better freight selection. The restructuring also contributed to margin improvement within the broader TTS segment.

WERN's Logistics Business Faces Margin Pressure

Werner’s Logistics revenues declined 4% year over year to $211.7 million.

Truckload Logistics revenues, representing 72% of segment revenues, fell 10% year over year as shipments decreased 29%, partly offset by a 26% year-over-year increase in revenue per shipment. Intermodal revenues rose 18% year over year, supported by a 17% increase in shipments. Final Mile revenues increased 14% year over year and 13% sequentially.

The segment posted an adjusted operating loss of $2.7 million against adjusted operating income of $5.9 million a year earlier. Higher purchased transportation costs, lower volumes and gross-margin contraction reduced the adjusted operating margin to negative 1.3%.

WERN Maintains Strong Liquidity and Cash Flow

As of June 30, 2026, Werner had cash and cash equivalents of $57.02 million compared with $61.54 million at the prior-quarter end. Long-term debt (net of current portion) was $793 million compared with $869.6 million at the prior-quarter end.

Operating cash flow increased 84% year over year to $84.7 million in the second quarter. Net capital proceeds totaled $9.7 million compared with capital expenditures of $65.6 million in the prior-year quarter, producing free cash flow of $94.4 million.

The company did not repurchase shares during the quarter. Five million shares remained available under its repurchase authorization.

Werner Updates 2026 Guidance

Werner now expects 2026 TTS average truck count growth of 16-18%, down from the previous 23-28% range, as anticipated fleet additions are likely to shift beyond year-end.

Dedicated revenue per truck per week is projected to rise 3-5%, compared with the prior flat-to-3% outlook. The company expects One-Way revenue per total mile to increase 10-13% in the third quarter.

Full-year net capital expenditures are now forecasted to be between $215 million and $250 million, up from $185-$225 million, as Werner refreshes its tractor fleet. The projected tax rate remains in the range of 25.5%-26.5%.

Currently, Werner carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Q2 Performances of Other Transportation Companies

Delta Air Lines (DAL) reported second-quarter 2026 earnings (excluding 88 cents from non-recurring items) of $1.56 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.51. Earnings declined in double digits (% wise) from a year ago as sharply higher fuel costs pressured profitability.

Revenues rose on a year-over-year basis to $17.67 billion but missed the consensus estimate of $17.76 billion. Broad demand strength lifted adjusted total revenue per available seat mile, or TRASM, 12.4%, while premium and diversified revenue streams continued to expand.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (UAL)reported second-quarter 2026 adjusted earnings of $1.99 per share, down 48.6% year over year but above the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.92 by 3.7%.

Operating revenues rose 16% to $17.67 billion and were essentially in line with the $17.68-billion consensus mark. A 12.1% increase in total revenue per available seat mile, or TRASM, and broad-based gains across premium, loyalty and cargo revenues supported the top line despite sharply higher fuel costs.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (JBHT) reported second-quarter 2026 earnings of $1.91 per share, up 45.8% from $1.31 a year ago. The figure beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.71 by 11.7%.

Operating revenues climbed 19.4% year over year to $3.50 billion and surpassed the consensus mark of $3.19 billion by 9.5%. Higher volumes and pricing across several businesses supported growth, led by a 10% increase in Intermodal loads.

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Werner Enterprises, Inc. (WERN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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