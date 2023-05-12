Werner Enterprises (WERN) Declares $0.14 Dividend

Werner Enterprises said on May 11, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.14 per share ($0.56 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.13 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 30, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of July 3, 2023 will receive the payment on July 19, 2023.

At the current share price of $44.76 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.25%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.05%, the lowest has been 0.77%, and the highest has been 1.37%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.14 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 1.46 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.15. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.44%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Learn to Harvest Dividends



Buy Stock. Capture Dividend. Sell Stock. Repeat. This is the essence of dividend harvesting and you can do it easily with Fintel's Dividend Capture Calendar.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 642 funds or institutions reporting positions in Werner Enterprises. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 0.31% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WERN is 0.16%, an increase of 4.06%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.69% to 68,424K shares. The put/call ratio of WERN is 4.81, indicating a bearish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.36% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Werner Enterprises is 52.08. The forecasts range from a low of 42.42 to a high of $69.30. The average price target represents an increase of 16.36% from its latest reported closing price of 44.76.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Werner Enterprises is 3,411MM, an increase of 1.58%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.36.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Macquarie Group holds 4,464K shares representing 7.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,351K shares, representing an increase of 2.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WERN by 5.75% over the last quarter.

Victory Capital Management holds 3,523K shares representing 5.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,434K shares, representing an increase of 2.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WERN by 29.54% over the last quarter.

Lsv Asset Management holds 2,670K shares representing 4.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,625K shares, representing an increase of 1.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WERN by 16.88% over the last quarter.

SSGSX - Victory Sycamore Small Company Opportunity Fund holds 2,210K shares representing 3.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,185K shares, representing an increase of 1.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WERN by 4.20% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,815K shares representing 2.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,732K shares, representing an increase of 4.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WERN by 2.05% over the last quarter.

Werner Enterprises Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Werner Enterprises, Inc. was founded in 1956 and is a premier transportation and logistics company, with coverage throughout North America, Asia, Europe, South America, Africa and Australia. Werner maintains its global headquarters in Omaha, Nebraska and maintains offices in the United States, Canada, Mexico and China. Werner is among the five largest truckload carriers in the United States, with a diversified portfolio of transportation services that includes dedicated; medium-to-long-haul, regional and expedited van; and temperature-controlled. The Werner Logistics portfolio includes truck brokerage, freight management, intermodal, international and final mile services. International services are provided through Werner's domestic and global subsidiary companies and include ocean, air and ground transportation; freight forwarding; and customs brokerage. Werner Enterprises, Inc.'s common stock trades on the NASDAQ Global Select MarketSM under the symbol 'WERN'.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.