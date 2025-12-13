Wells Fargo Maintains PPL (PPL) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 12, 2025, Wells Fargo maintained coverage of PPL (NYSE:PPL) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 21.54% Upside

As of December 5, 2025, the average one-year price target for PPL is $41.31/share. The forecasts range from a low of $34.84 to a high of $46.20. The average price target represents an increase of 21.54% from its latest reported closing price of $33.99 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for PPL is 8,021MM, a decrease of 10.67%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.90.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,681 funds or institutions reporting positions in PPL. This is an increase of 12 owner(s) or 0.72% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PPL is 0.27%, an increase of 8.08%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.84% to 794,928K shares. The put/call ratio of PPL is 0.79, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Franklin Resources holds 41,409K shares representing 5.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 38,196K shares , representing an increase of 7.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PPL by 82.10% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 35,968K shares representing 4.86% ownership of the company.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 32,037K shares representing 4.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 30,337K shares , representing an increase of 5.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PPL by 11.67% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 31,196K shares representing 4.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 30,821K shares , representing an increase of 1.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PPL by 88.00% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 22,566K shares representing 3.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,182K shares , representing an increase of 1.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PPL by 14.81% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.