Wells Fargo Initiates Coverage of Trimble (TRMB) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 14, 2025, Wells Fargo initiated coverage of Trimble (NasdaqGS:TRMB) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 26.15% Upside

As of November 9, 2025, the average one-year price target for Trimble is $97.82/share. The forecasts range from a low of $90.00 to a high of $105.00. The average price target represents an increase of 26.15% from its latest reported closing price of $77.54 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Trimble is 4,086MM, an increase of 13.47%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.58.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,412 funds or institutions reporting positions in Trimble. This is an increase of 41 owner(s) or 2.99% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TRMB is 0.23%, an increase of 1.10%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.14% to 267,065K shares. The put/call ratio of TRMB is 1.81, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Generation Investment Management Llp holds 8,358K shares representing 3.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,020K shares , representing a decrease of 7.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TRMB by 3.77% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,675K shares representing 3.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,739K shares , representing a decrease of 0.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TRMB by 2.40% over the last quarter.

Select Equity Group holds 7,645K shares representing 3.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,645K shares , representing a decrease of 13.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TRMB by 6.57% over the last quarter.

EAASX - Eaton Vance Atlanta Capital SMID-Cap Fund holds 7,587K shares representing 3.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,905K shares , representing an increase of 8.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TRMB by 24.84% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,772K shares representing 2.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,829K shares , representing a decrease of 0.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TRMB by 1.96% over the last quarter.

