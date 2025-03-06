Wells Fargo Downgrades MongoDB (LSE:0KKZ)

Fintel reports that on March 6, 2025, Wells Fargo downgraded their outlook for MongoDB (LSE:0KKZ) from Overweight to Equal-Weight.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,405 funds or institutions reporting positions in MongoDB. This is an increase of 15 owner(s) or 1.08% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0KKZ is 0.28%, an increase of 6.48%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.41% to 79,468K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jpmorgan Chase holds 3,462K shares representing 4.65% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,358K shares , representing an increase of 3.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0KKZ by 84.17% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,193K shares representing 2.94% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,213K shares , representing a decrease of 0.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0KKZ by 15.90% over the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 2,055K shares representing 2.76% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,786K shares , representing an increase of 13.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0KKZ by 84.31% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 1,564K shares representing 2.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,159K shares , representing a decrease of 102.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0KKZ by 93.76% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,508K shares representing 2.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,476K shares , representing an increase of 2.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0KKZ by 12.67% over the last quarter.

