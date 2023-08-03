Weis Markets (WMK) Declares $0.34 Dividend

Weis Markets said on July 27, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.34 per share ($1.36 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.34 per share.
Shareholders of record as of August 7, 2023 will receive the payment on August 21, 2023.
At the current share price of $65.59 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.07%.
Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.40%, the lowest has been 1.37%, and the highest has been 3.49%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.56 (n=235).
The current dividend yield is 0.58 standard deviations below the historical average.
Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.31. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.
The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.10%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.
What is the Fund Sentiment?
There are 366 funds or institutions reporting positions in Weis Markets. This is a decrease of 9 owner(s) or 2.40% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WMK is 0.09%, a decrease of 14.22%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.14% to 11,505K shares. The put/call ratio of WMK is 4.85, indicating a bearish outlook.
What are Other Shareholders Doing?
DFSVX - U.s. Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 653K shares representing 2.43% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.
VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 508K shares representing 1.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 503K shares, representing an increase of 0.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WMK by 4.11% over the last quarter.
Envestnet Asset Management holds 496K shares representing 1.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14K shares, representing an increase of 97.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WMK by 51.85% over the last quarter.
NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 423K shares representing 1.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 416K shares, representing an increase of 1.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WMK by 0.46% over the last quarter.
Renaissance Technologies holds 364K shares representing 1.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 350K shares, representing an increase of 3.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WMK by 3.68% over the last quarter.
Weis Markets Background Information
(This description is provided by the company.)
Founded in 1912, Weis Markets, Inc. is a Mid Atlantic food retailer operating 198 stores in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware, New Jersey, New York West Virginia and Virginia.
This story originally appeared on Fintel.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.