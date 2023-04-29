Weis Markets (WMK) Declares $0.34 Dividend

Weis Markets said on April 27, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.34 per share ($1.36 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.34 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 5, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 8, 2023 will receive the payment on May 22, 2023.

At the current share price of $82.44 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.65%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.41%, the lowest has been 1.37%, and the highest has been 3.49%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.56 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 1.37 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.29. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.10%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 377 funds or institutions reporting positions in Weis Markets. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 0.80% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WMK is 0.11%, an increase of 3.06%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.38% to 11,133K shares. The put/call ratio of WMK is 8.38, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DFSVX - U.s. Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 653K shares representing 2.43% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 503K shares representing 1.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 493K shares, representing an increase of 2.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WMK by 8.88% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 416K shares representing 1.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 409K shares, representing an increase of 1.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WMK by 8.66% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 378K shares representing 1.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 357K shares, representing an increase of 5.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WMK by 10.86% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 350K shares representing 1.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 376K shares, representing a decrease of 7.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WMK by 4.01% over the last quarter.

Weis Markets Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Founded in 1912, Weis Markets, Inc. is a Mid Atlantic food retailer operating 198 stores in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware, New Jersey, New York West Virginia and Virginia.

