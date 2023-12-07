News & Insights

Weekly Pork Export Demand Due Soon

December 07, 2023

Written by Alan Brugler for Barchart

Lean hog futures ended the midweek trading session with losses of as much as 15c. The Dec contract finished 72c higher as the expiration nears and it converges with the Index. The National Average Base Hog price was listed at $54.32 for Wednesday afternoon, up by 49 cents. The CME Lean Hog Index from 12/04 was $69.60, down by 24 cents. 

The monthly Census data put October pork shipments at 572.2 million lbs. That was a 12% increase from Sep and an 8 % increase vs. October ’22. The data showed the season’s total was 5.566 billion lbs, compared to 5.205 billion lbs from last year and 5.9 billion during 2021. 

The National Pork Carcass Cutout Value dropped $1.47 on Wednesday afternoon to $83.20. USDA reported the week’s FI hog slaughter at 1.458 million head through Wednesday. That is 14k head more than last week, but compares to 1.462m head during the same week last year.  

 

Dec 23 Hogs  closed at $67.550, up $0.725,

Feb 24 Hogs  closed at $69.300, down $0.050

Feb 24 Pork Cutout  closed at $81.250, unch,,

