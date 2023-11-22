News & Insights

Wednesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: USMF

November 22, 2023 — 12:35 pm EST

The WisdomTree U.S. Multifactor Fund ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Wednesday, with over 147,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 36,000. Shares of USMF were up about 0.9% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Wednesday were Pfizer, trading off about 0.1% with over 8.0 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Exxon Mobil, down about 0.8% on volume of over 7.7 million shares. United Airlines Holdings is the component faring the best Wednesday, higher by about 4% on the day, while Vmware is lagging other components of the WisdomTree U.S. Multifactor Fund ETF, trading lower by about 5%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

