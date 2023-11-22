Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Wednesday were Pfizer, trading off about 0.1% with over 8.0 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Exxon Mobil, down about 0.8% on volume of over 7.7 million shares. United Airlines Holdings is the component faring the best Wednesday, higher by about 4% on the day, while Vmware is lagging other components of the WisdomTree U.S. Multifactor Fund ETF, trading lower by about 5%.
VIDEO: Wednesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: USMF
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.