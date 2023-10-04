News & Insights

Wednesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: SUSA

October 04, 2023

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Wednesday, with over 1.7 million shares traded versus three month average volume of about 140,000. Shares of SUSA were up about 0.6% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Wednesday were Tesla, trading up about 4% with over 73.0 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Rivian Automotive, up about 6.8% on volume of over 28.5 million shares. Insulet is lagging other components of the iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Wednesday, trading lower by about 4.7%.

