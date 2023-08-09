The SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF (SPEU) is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Wednesday, with over 940,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 55,000. Shares of SPEU were up about 0.2% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Wednesday were Ideanomics (IDEX), trading off about 11.5% with over 53.2 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Carnival (CCL), down about 2.8% on volume of over 14.4 million shares. Genius Group (GNS) is the component faring the best Wednesday, up by about 14% on the day, while NXU (NXU) is lagging other components of the SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF, trading lower by about 38%.

VIDEO: Wednesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: SPEU

