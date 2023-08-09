News & Insights

Markets
SPEU

Wednesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: SPEU

August 09, 2023 — 01:20 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

The SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF (SPEU) is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Wednesday, with over 940,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 55,000. Shares of SPEU were up about 0.2% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Wednesday were Ideanomics (IDEX), trading off about 11.5% with over 53.2 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Carnival (CCL), down about 2.8% on volume of over 14.4 million shares. Genius Group (GNS) is the component faring the best Wednesday, up by about 14% on the day, while NXU (NXU) is lagging other components of the SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF, trading lower by about 38%.

VIDEO: Wednesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: SPEU

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksETFs
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

