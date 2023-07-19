The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Wednesday, with over 1.3 million shares traded versus three month average volume of about 205,000. Shares of SKYY were up about 0.5% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Wednesday were AMAZON.COM, trading up about 1.6% with over 27.8 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Lumen Technologies, up about 14.5% on volume of over 25.1 million shares. Toast is lagging other components of the First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Wednesday, trading lower by about 16.3%.

VIDEO: Wednesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: SKYY

