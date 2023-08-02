The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Wednesday, with over 328,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 64,000. Shares of PRF were off about 1% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Wednesday were Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), trading off about 7.9% with over 94.8 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Tesla (TSLA), off about 3.6% on volume of over 56.6 million shares. Rite Aid (RAD) is the component faring the best Wednesday, higher by about 59.4% on the day, while Generac Holdlings (GNRC) is lagging other components of the Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF, trading lower by about 22.9%.

VIDEO: Wednesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: PRF

