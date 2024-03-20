Wednesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: PBW

The Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Wednesday, with over 458,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 257,000. Shares of PBW were up about 0.6% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Wednesday were Fisker, trading down about 8.1% with over 118.9 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Tesla, up about 0.6% on volume of over 39.3 million shares. Atlas Lithium is the component faring the best Wednesday, up by about 13.3% on the day, while Jinkosolar Holding is lagging other components of the Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF, trading lower by about 8.7%.

