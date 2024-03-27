Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Wednesday were Tesla, trading up about 2% with over 50.1 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Nvidia, down about 2.6% on volume of over 35.4 million shares. Enphase Energy is the component faring the best Wednesday, up by about 8.6% on the day, while Arista Networks is lagging other components of the First Trust Growth Strength ETF, trading lower by about 3.9%.
VIDEO: Wednesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: FTGS
