The First Trust Growth Strength ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Wednesday, with over 356,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 73,000. Shares of FTGS were trading flat on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Wednesday were Tesla, trading up about 2% with over 50.1 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Nvidia, down about 2.6% on volume of over 35.4 million shares. Enphase Energy is the component faring the best Wednesday, up by about 8.6% on the day, while Arista Networks is lagging other components of the First Trust Growth Strength ETF, trading lower by about 3.9%.

VIDEO: Wednesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: FTGS

